One Avighna Park's art installation shines in Limca Book of Records
Mumbai's, iconic luxury tower's dazzling entrance lobby adorned with 54,450 Egyptian crystals
A striking detail of the art installation is that the Egyptian crystals, each with a diameter of 40mm, add up to a length of 2.6km. The creation weighs over 5,000 kg and is fixed at a height of more than 12ft, lending a majestic look to the entrance lobby. "One Avighna Park is the perfect blend of world-class design, globally sourced quality materials and an international team of skilled workers to execute this vision. Transcendence is one of the fine details that define this iconic building and we are glad that it has made it to the record books," says Nishant Agarwal, Managing Director, Avighna India, adding that every effort has been made in terms of architecture, construction and amenities to give the residents a truly luxurious lifestyle.
The installation curated by artist Pronit Nath gives a preview of the project's luxury quotient, while leaving a memorable impact on every visitor at One Avighna Park. "Quality of construction and delivery-on-
Standing tall in the heart of the vibrant Lower Parel area, One Avighna Park is among the select luxury housing projects to have acquired a full Occupation Certificate. Having Sky Villas in configuration of 3, 4, 5BHK and limited edition duplexes, the luxury homes at One Avighna Park are ready for possession and the first of the residents have already moved in. The 38 international and national awards bagged by One Avighna Park, including 'World's Best Residential High-Rise Development' are a testimony to the project's excellence and uniqueness.
