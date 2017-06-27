 
One Avighna Park's art installation shines in Limca Book of Records

Mumbai's, iconic luxury tower's dazzling entrance lobby adorned with 54,450 Egyptian crystals
 
 
MUMBAI, India - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Mumbai's finest luxury residence project – the 61-storeyed One Avighna Park at Lower Parel – has an entrance lobby that reflects the sheer scale of the project. Transcendence, the stunning creation of 54,450 imported crystals at One Avighna Park, has made it to the record books. The just-released 2017 edition of Limca Book of Records has lauded the fantastic feature as the "Largest Art Installation Made of Crystals in the Lobby of a Residential Tower".

A striking detail of the art installation is that the Egyptian crystals, each with a diameter of 40mm, add up to a length of 2.6km. The creation weighs over 5,000 kg and is fixed at a height of more than 12ft, lending a majestic look to the entrance lobby.  "One Avighna Park is the perfect blend of world-class design, globally sourced quality materials and an international team of skilled workers to execute this vision. Transcendence is one of the fine details that define this iconic building and we are glad that it has made it to the record books," says Nishant Agarwal, Managing Director, Avighna India, adding that every effort has been made in terms of architecture, construction and amenities to give the residents a truly luxurious lifestyle.

The installation curated by artist Pronit Nath gives a preview of the project's luxury quotient, while leaving a memorable impact on every visitor at One Avighna Park. "Quality of construction and delivery-on-time being at the core of Avighna Group's philosophy, we have constructed One Avighna Park in record time with best-in-class technologies sourced from across continents," says Agarwal, reflecting the group's focus on quality and utility, instead of frills and gimmicks. Counted amongst the finest residential buildings in the country, it is the rare high-rise with a pre-certified Platinum Rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), the benefits and cost-savings of which its residents will enjoy for decades to come.

Standing tall in the heart of the vibrant Lower Parel area, One Avighna Park is among the select luxury housing projects to have acquired a full Occupation Certificate. Having Sky Villas in configuration of 3, 4, 5BHK and limited edition duplexes, the luxury homes at One Avighna Park are ready for possession and the first of the residents have already moved in. The 38 international and national awards bagged by One Avighna Park, including 'World's Best Residential High-Rise Development' are a testimony to the project's excellence and uniqueness.

Visit us at http://oneavighnapark.com/ for more details

Veena Kurup
***@avighna.in
