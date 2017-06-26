 
Scrubs - House Scrubs MD Contest

 
FORT WORTH, Texas - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Welcome to House Scrubs M.D. !!

We are a online scrub business out of Azle , Texas . We sale brand name scrubs at a low price.  I started this business because when I started in the medical field I was not able to afford the  expensive scrubs. After 10 years working in the medical field I decided to open an online scrub business.  I wanted people who had just started in the medical field to be able to buy the luxury scrubs at a low cost. Our website sells medical scrubs and accessories at 80% off.

We do Facebook contest every month for free scrubs .

Please feel free to add family & friends to our group on Facebook

You can browse our website at http://www.housescrubsmd.com

If you would like to order online you may pick up in the local DFW area.

Please spread the word that House Scrub M.D. sells medical scrubs at 80% off retail price online or you local pickup.

We are excited to sell you expensive scrubs at a very low price!

Thank you and don't forget to join our Facebook group House Scrubs MD.

