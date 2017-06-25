 
Institute of Management Consultants USA Announces Patrick McFadden as Speaker for Event

IMC USA's Largest Chapter, National Capital Region will Have Patrick McFadden Speak On The Top Three Ways For Consultants to Make Social Media Really Pay
 
 
Patrick McFadden - Institute of Management Consultants
Patrick McFadden - Institute of Management Consultants
 
D.C., Wash. - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- When Patrick McFadden speaks about social media, everyone perks up and listens. And for good reason.

McFadden makes it his business to be a marketing practitioner -- someone who is actually practicing the craft and spending time playing within these social channels. He's the Founder of Indispensable Marketing, a strategic marketing firm that makes your phone ring using strategy before tactics and a process apporach to marketing. He is also a marketing consultant, plus contributes marketing articles to the American Express OPEN hub and a "must-hear" speaker that presents anywhere an audiences gathers. McFadden is a modern marketer, and that's why people want to hear what he has to say about marketing and social media.

McFadden has recently condensed his social media knowledge into a presentation and will speak on Thursday, June 20th, 5:30 pm at Athena Pallas Restaurant, 556 22nd Street, Arlington, Virginia  22202, United States to the National Capital Region - Institute of Management Consultants USA. For aspiring consultants and business advisors, who want to up their game significantly, the presentation helps attract new business, create more opportunities and drastically shorten sales cycles.

According to McFadden, consultants must rethink the client journey, in a crowded marketplace consultants must ensure their voice is the voice that decision-makers trust. If you bring the grit and passion, he'll bring the strategic framework during this event.

Attendees walk away from his presentation knowing these three key ideas:

• How to publish and showcase their point-of-view to gain followers that turn into buyers
• How to influence purchasing decisions
• Understanding social media and how it helps gain access to prospects

Event registration is required in order to participate in this event--you can register now at: http://www.imcusa.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=981927&...

About Patrick McFadden

Patrick is currently involved in a number of marketing projects with local business owners and organizations. His newsletter is known as one of the most educational and informative for small to midsize businesses in the world. Find more information about Patrick at http://indispensablemarketing.com/

About National Capital Region - Institute of Management Consultants USA

Over 100 chapter members from Maryland, DC and Virginia improve the effectiveness of public, private and nonprofit organizations and their management teams. IMC USA's largest chapter, NCR welcomes guests to our monthly professional development programs to build skills, networks and businesses. Dinner and professional development programs are held from 5:30-8:30 pm on the second Thursday of each month, except August.

Indispensable Marketing
***@indispensablemarketing.com
