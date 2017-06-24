New Corpsman Flip Coin on Deck at Navy Crow!

The Double-sided Corpsman Flip Coin!

-- When people think "Navy," they think a few things. They think of massive ships bristling with artillery, they think of rows of Sailors in pristine white uniforms, they think of SEALs armed to the teeth and adorned in warpaint, and they think of Corpsmen.A Sailor and Marine's best friend in battle, the Corpsmen take pride in being the only thing standing between a wounded warrior and the veil of mortality. They're the only ones tough enough to look death in the eye and say "Screw you, this is MY Marine."It's in the spirit of the dual nature of the Corpsman rating that Navy Crow releases the all-new, not-sold-in-stores Corpsman flip coin! With one side paying homage to our shipboard IDCs and the other to their FMF counterparts, this coin is sure to please ANY Navy Corpsmen past or present! Highly requested and designed with our active duty and veteran Sailors in mind, we're happy to release this design for the men and women of the US Navy!Navy Crow is always on the lookout for another design idea like this one. Drop us a line at hq@navycrow.com and let us know what you'd like to see next and we'll make it into a shirt!Navy Crow also does special custom work for ships, subs, shore commands, and veteran organizations!Email us and we'll provide you an affordable and unbeatable quote to get a great new design for your command!Check out the new designs, along with Navy Crow's other great military memorabilia, at our website: