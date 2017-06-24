 
Digital Edge Institute has announced Industrial Training Program in Noida

 
 
NOIDA, India - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Edge Institute — Global providers of Digital Marketing education and SEO training institute, under the subsidiary of Trionfo IT Services. Digital Edge institute has started 2 Days (2 workshop) industrial and corporate training program with leading digital marketing companies.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL TRAINING PROGRAM

Digital technologies are rapidly changes in today's world and this program will give update the new trends and technologies that have a using on digital marketing. It also supports to learn various digital promotion activities on the online environment. Everyday social media websites and unique apps are starting, where students can learn about the working method, techniques, tools and strategies of every websites and apps.

Digital Edge Institute is one of the best Digital marketing institutes in Delhi and it has added industrial training program in their modules. This industrial training program will help in getting promoted in job or starting self business.

EVENT DETAILS

·        DATE: Thursday, June 25, 2017

·        Meeting Duration : 5 hrs

·        Time: 11 AM to 4 PM

·        LOCATION: Digital Edge Institute, Noida

WHY INDUSTRIAL TRANING PROGRAM HAS LAUNCHED BY DIGITAL EDGE INSTITUTE.

Digital Edge Institute offers an outcome based industrial training program for students, entrepreneurs, job seekers, working professionals and housewife's and the program has the right dimension of interactive and attractive learning sessions and job training.

The students will get the opportunity to work on live and real time projects in companies/industries in the area of the digital marketing and students will get a path in the area of specialization also they will learn soft skills, problem-solving techniques, business communication, agenda of the business meeting and many more professional skills and the Digital Edge also intent to arrange for a placement drive at the end of the digital marketing course.

WHAT WILL GET IN INDUSTRIAL TRANING PROGRAM

On the duration of the meeting, Digital Edge has collaborated for top digital marketing for industrial training where they have worked on industrial training criteria and modules and he proposed the general overviews index of the industrial training program. The following index of industrial training program.

Nowadays, multinational companies are running digital marketing to promote their products and brands.

·        Get the advantages of Government schemes while setting up digital business.

·        Learn to develop your own online website in WordPress.

·        Get in depth knowledge and real time business techniques of SEO.

·        Best knowledge of Google Algorithm.

·        Learn to actual use of social media websites, business strategies and promoting products on them.

·        Each and everything about the Google Analytics and Adwords.

BENEFITS OF INDUSTRIAL TRANING PROGRAM

Before ending the meeting, some digital marketing companies has aware to students for the benefits of the workshop.

·        Students can work as a freelancer and starting own business.

·        Get start-up strategies to strengthen your business.

·        Great business collaborations with like-minded people.

·        Create your brand awareness with tools & techniques

·        Generating leads and converting them into sales.

·        Get Industry exposure with live projects.

·        Finds trends according to customer needs.

·        Knowledge on proper utilization of resources

ABOUT DIGITAL EDGE INSTITUTE

Digital Edge Institute is a leading Digital marketing institute in Delhi NCR  https://www.digitaledgeinstitute.com/ since 2013. This is the subsidiary of An Education Unit of Trionfo IT Services.  NIEC provides a building of emerging Digital Marketing course modules.

Digital Edge is one of its own kinds in helping India grow by supporting Digital India and Skill India campaign. We give best training facilities where students can make the career in a smooth way.

We provide to our students give them exposure and confidence on how to use digital tactics. Our flexible learning facilities allow our student to adopt the training easily in lesser time.

https://www.digitaledgeinstitute.com/digital-marketing-co...

Contact
Pankaj Dhingra
Digital Edge Institute
844-747-0220
***@digitaledgeinstitute.com
End
