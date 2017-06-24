News By Tag
Edmunds.com Honors Crown Volvo Cars Clearwater With A 5-Star Dealer Award
Crown Volvo Cars recently announced that it has earned a 5-Star Dealer Award from leading review site Edmunds.com. The Crown Automotive Group dealership was 1 of only 817 in the nation to receive the prestigious accolade.
"This award is very special to us because it was based on our client reviews. We always strive to provide award-winning customer service and this honor embodies our commitment beautifully,"
In order to be eligible for the Edmunds Five Star Dealer Award dealerships must have earned an overall sales rating of five stars on a minimum of 20 reviews on Edmunds.com over the past year. Dealerships are also required to have at least a 4.5-star average over the past two years.
"Programs such as the Five Star Dealer Awards that recognize excellent customer service can make a real difference to dealers looking to stand out from the competition. We celebrate these exceptional dealers and congratulate them for going above and beyond for their customers," said Avi Steinlauf, CEO of Edmunds.
About Edmunds Five Star Dealer Awards
The Edmunds Five Star Dealer Awards are given annually to dealerships across the nation that consistently deliver great car-shopping experiences. Now in its fifth year, Edmunds presented awards to 817 car dealers who have earned the highest overall rating for customer satisfaction in Edmunds' dealer sales ratings.
In order to be eligible, dealers must participate in the Edmunds Dealer Partner program and must have earned an overall sales rating of five stars on a minimum of 20 reviews on Edmunds over the past year. Additionally, they must have maintained at least a 4.5-star average over the past two years to be recognized.
About Crown Automotive Group
Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the nation with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.
Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget. Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facilities.
Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."
Visit http://www.crowncars.com for more information on Crown Automotive Group and The Better Way To Buy.
