Producer Howard Nash Partners with Clapit in Nationwide Open Call for Acting Talent for New Film
The Two Most Popular Male and Female Entries Receive All-Expenses Paid Trips to New York City to Appear in Guaranteed Speaking Parts in a New Reality-Based Motion Picture.
Howard Nash is an award-winning writer, producer and director for television and film. In 1993, he co-produced Children of the Night, aired on HBO, Showtime, Starz and The Sy Fy Channel. His television credits include Feliciano The Legend for PBS, and Live in Reno, starring the original members of the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO). Other television projects produced by Nash include The Deep North for CBS, which earned him a NY Emmy-Award nomination, and P.J., A Journey of the Heart starring John Heard, Vincent Pastore, Robert Picardo and Hallie Kate Eisenberg, which won 7 National and International Film Festival Awards. His film, Chasing the Green, starring actors Ryan Hurst and William Devane, won the Director's Choice Gold Award at the Park City Film Music. In 2012, Nash produced The Legends of Nethiah starring Robert Picardo and Theresa Russell. Nash's most recent film, Occupants, was released by ITN Distribution in the fall of 2016. He also completed Tiger, starring Mickey Rourke and Janel Parrish, scheduled for release in 2017.
To support the open call, Nash has partnered with social entertainment network clapit, a mobile phone application and platform where emerging artists can be discovered and amplified to the world via an innovative, community driven audition process.
To enter the contest, actors must submit short videos of up to one minute showcasing their acting and directing talent. Actors must hash tag their entry #howardnash and then spread the word to their friends, asking them to vote using a clap. The most clapped videos, ranked by the clapit community, will be showcased on clapit's global "best" chart, and the submission with the most claps at the end of two weeks will be the winner – a democratic crowd-sourced voting system to give a young actor their first big break. The open call wraps on 07/15 and the winner will spend two days shooting the film in Harlem in New York City with Nash.
"I have been blessed with amazing mentors throughout my career so I look forward to being able to discover and acknowledge some of the country's most promising young acting talent on clapit," said Nash. "It's an authentic community of performing artists, where we can support talent together. We're out here scouting emerging artists, talents looking for their big break."
Clapit is the social entertainment network where new talent is discovered fast. Available for free download from the iOS store, emerging performing artists upload a video to broadcast their audition to the world. The best content is clapped on, climbing to the best chart – and recognized by celebrities, producers, directors, casting agents and the global community.
For more information on Clapit and the open call rules and prizes, visit http://www.clapit.com. To enter the open call, download clapit here today!
