News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wartburg Hosts Service of Prayer & Remembrance: A Celebration of Life
Reverend Carol E. A. Fryer, Wartburg Director of Spiritual Care and Church Relations and Pastor of United Lutheran Church (Mount Vernon, NY) presided over the celebration in the Wartburg Chapel.
The celebration was attended by over 50 individuals including Wartburg benefactors, staff, alumni, residents, family members and members of the local community.
"We are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of so many families, even for a brief time and it is my hope that this service helped them find a small measure of peace and comfort," said David Gentner, Wartburg President & CEO.
Rev. Carol E. A. Fryer, Wartburg Director of Spiritual Care and Church Relations, remarked "It is wonderful to gather together to remember our loved ones who have died, to pray, sing, and seek comfort in God's Word and in the love and compassion of one another." She went on to say, "Jesus said, "I will not leave you orphaned." (John 14:18) Indeed, we are all children of God and part of the Wartburg family."
The service also included the dedication of Wartburg legacy gifts– benches, trees and bricks – given in honor of or in memory of loved ones over the past year. Nestled among Wartburg's 34-acre exquisite campus, in sitting gardens and along walkways, these legacy gifts offer residents, families and staff outdoor sanctuaries to relax and reflect. These peaceful serenity gardens fulfill our mission bringing together nature and nurture, a vital part of the continuum of care that holds our Wartburg community together.
"Our campus is made more beautiful through the inscribed bricks in our serenity gardens and trees and benches scattered throughout our grounds. These perpetual tributes are made through generous donations that allow Wartburg to continue to provide compassionate, innovate care to our residents, rehabilitation patients and those aging at home," noted Angela Ciminello, Wartburg Vice President of Development and Marketing, "And for that we are forever thankful."
Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior care services for all stages of life. Unlike conventional retirement communities, they provide a wide range of services to both residents living on campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. They also provide caregiver support every at every stage, with an array of options to find the level of care considers the whole family.
Most recently, Wartburg received the 2016 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award from the American College of Health Care Administrators and the 2015 Legacy Award from the Westchester County Chapter of the Links. In addition, Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State", by U.S. News & World Report for the seventh consecutive year in 2017.
Wartburg Website Homepage:www.wartburg.org/
Wartburg Facebook Page:www.facebook.com/
YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/
Contact
Angela Ciminello
VP, Development & Marketing, Wartburg
***@wartburg.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse