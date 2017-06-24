Country(s)
Animals Saving Animals & NFC Group Team Up to Protect the Rhino of Botswana
Animals Saving Animals
The remarkable concept of Animals Saving Animals was devised by ex-military Dog Instructor Daryll Pleasants, after he witnessed the aftermath of a poaching attack in Kenya which left a baby elephant called Hope orphaned and vulnerable.
"Hope's plight struck a chord and I wanted to protect other endangered animals like her. I realised that the dogs I used to train in the military could provide the ideal solution. While humans find it virtually impossible to track at night, when most poaching attacks occur, dogs excel in those conditions. Dogs and technology together have already reduced poaching by 72% in African conservancies, but we still have a lot of work to do."
Explorers Against Extinction
Animals Saving Animals has also partnered with the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to create the fundraising event Explorers Against Extinction. The proceeds will enable Daryll to train two Belgian Malinois dogs as a highly skilled anti-poaching and wildlife tracking team.
The event will be held at the Royal Geographical Society on Thursday, 12th October 2017. It promises to be a dynamic and informative evening, as two of the world's most renowned explorers, Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Colonel Blashford-Snell OBE, will be regaling the audience with stories of both funny and heart-rending wildlife encounters from their epic adventures. The event will also feature talks by a panel of experts, followed by a Q&A hosted by BBC Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell OBE and a silent auction of artwork from the "Sketch for Survival" collection.
Sketch for Survival
Sketch for Survival is a stunning collection of work by professional artists like Karen Laurence-Rowe and Gary Hodges and sketches by celebrities. The collection will be available via an online auction at www.explorersagainstextinction.co.uk from 17th July, and on display in London for a week preceding the event. Final bidding will take place on the night.
In a rather pleasing twist of chance, Daryll Pleasants saw an eye-catching drawing of a Rhino on Facebook, by ten-year-old Sophia Olliff-Cooper, daughter of NFC Group's Co-founder and CTO Jonathan Olliff-Cooper. Impressed by the artwork and keen as always to encourage young conservationists, Daryll asked Sophia's permission to include her picture in the auction. Her father Jonathan said,
"As keen conservationists and creators of innovative conservation tracking solutions, it's a pleasure for NFC Group to donate this equipment to Animals Saving Animals. Sophia's Rhino picture is a great reminder that conservation is everyone's responsibility, regardless of age or location, and that just one small action can raise awareness and funds to protect our endangered species."
Successful professional artists with a substantial following and online presence who would like to contribute to Sketch for Survival should contact Daryll Pleasants at info@animalssavinganimals.org.
If you would like to attend Explorers Against Extinction, you can buy tickets here: www.explorersagainstextinction.co.uk and follow the story on Twitter @DaryllPleasants (https://twitter.com/
