NFC Group Announces Partnership with Optex Europe
Client Benefits
The partnership brings together the benefits of OPTEX's innovative wireless near-infrared and far-infrared motion sensors and NFC's CO2, non-contact and acceleration sensing technologies, combined with Orion's award-winning asset tracking and data management system. This provides the customer with a live detection and tracking system, giving them the information to manage their security and operations with up to 75% cost savings compared to other sensor and asset tracking technologies in the market place.
Smarter, Greener and More Secure
"We are delighted to be partnering with Optex, a company that shares our values and dedication by continuously creating innovative, bespoke, turnkey security solutions that meet the requirements of our diverse client base, across a wide range of industries. Our joint goal is to help governments, businesses and individuals create a smarter, greener, more secure and connected environment, for a safer and more sustainable future," said NFC Group CEO, Matt Walker.
Orion Data Network
The Orion Data Network is a ground-breaking, low-cost, scalable, RFID and GPS security and logistics network that enables real-time visibility, tracking and analytics, whilst significantly reducing operational costs. When combined with the Orion Data Network, Optex Group's sensor technology gains the ability to instantly alert key personnel of any physical and environmental changes including light, temperature and pressure. This enables the highest level of security, the capacity to respond instantly in an emergency, and an accumulation of invaluable business intelligence over time.
The wireless PIR, motion and thermal sensors are simple and quick to install and can be deployed in a wide variety of applications to secure, for example, construction sites and equipment, smart homes, corporate and government buildings, and rural applications.
IFSEC International
Optex and NFC Group will be showcasing some of their joint IoT solutions at the International Fire and Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC), 20th-22nd June 2017 at Excel London. The conference covers every aspect of security from access control and video surveillance to smart buildings, cyber, border control and more. It offers access to over 10,000 state of the art security solutions, live product demonstrations, and networking with more than 27,000 security professionals. You can visit Optex and NFC Group at stand E600 during IFSEC.
Media Contact
Matt Walker (CEO)
Jonathan Olliff-Cooper (CTO)
01425485263
***@nfcgroup.net
