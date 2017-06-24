News By Tag
Utm Introduces Latest B.tech And Bba Courses For Students
University of Technology and Management (UTM) launched the latest B.tech and BBA Courses for students and is located in Shillong.for more information visit here
OUR VISION
University of Technology and management focus to be an international institute with a focus on arts and providing world class education in the areas of Engineering and Technology, Applied Sciences, communication Retail, Fashion, Media and many another programs.
OUR MISSION
1) To create the top quality of the human resources to facilitate the productivity in Engineering and Technology, Applied Sciences, communication Retail and Fashion, Media and many another program in the market.
2) To give support for research done, consulting of activities in technical and management work.
3) To enhance the role of leadership and promote the growth in Engineering field, applied sciences, communication Retail and Fashion, Media and many another program.
GOVERNANCE
The leading team includes.
1) Prof. Vishwanath D. Karad who is the founder.
2) Dr. Sanjay Dhande as the Chancellor.
3) Dr. Mukesh Saxena as the Vice Chancellor.
ACADEMIC COLLABORATIONS
We believe in collaborating with the international students and institutions that are world leading agencies.
ADVANTAGES OF JOINING UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT
1) We offer new exciting BBA and B. Tech programs that are highly competitive in the world market.
2) The UTM courses are based on potential industries that contribute to economic growth worldwide.
3) It's the only institution that is listed on UGC website.
4) UTM get support from Maharashtra Academy of Engineering and Education Research which is reputed for Indian and International students that offer the undergraduate program in a school of Pharmacy, Design, Management, Medicine, and Engineering.
5) UTM students don't learn from only leading industries but also get the advantage on the extensive industrial exposure and attachments.
6) UTM get its mentorship from MIT group of an institute that gives a complete placement support.
7) We have a diverse mix of cultures from all over the world that gives expertise and experience are several areas of learning.
SCHOLARSHIP
University of Technology and Management offers the variety of scholarships that are, tuition fee waiver, teaching and research assistance to all needy and deserving students worldwide. We do this effort to make education affordable, reachable and encourage academic excellence to our students.
New Added Btech courses from UTM
1) B.Tech Mechanical Engineering
one of the most popular specializations in the engineering profession with its principles in design, development, and construction of physical devices and systems. At UTM, mechanical engineering aspirants will combine creativity, knowledge and analytical skills to craft an idea into reality. for B.tech courses 2017 Apply here:http://www.utm.ac.in/
New Added BBA courses from UTM
1) BBA Finance
Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance degree program can provide future finance professionals with an in-depth understanding of how financial planning, investment portfolio, and economic affairs are handled. The knowledge imparted in this program will make the professionals understand the basic concept of financial management, corporate finance, and investment banking.
2) BBA Retail
Retailing is a booming industry in India. Sprawling shopping centers, multi-storied malls, and huge complexes offer shopping, entertainment, food, and other services all under one roof. The last two decades witnessed the fastest retail industry growth in India ( more than 80%).
FEE STRUCTURE
The University of Technology and Management B.Tech and BBA students pay funds in installments which is affordable to all group status.
For More Information on UTM Shillong BTech and BBA courses visit here: http://www.utm.ac.in/
Media Contact
UTM Shillong
8794600250
admission@utm.ac.in
