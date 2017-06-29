News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Stevie Boi Presents "nØir" By Sb For Men S/s 18 Collection & Popup Store At Mens Fashion Week
Join Stevie Boi to see his 2017/18 S/S Men's collection. Unveiling of Art & Fashion in collaboration with The Bernic NYC.
The Event will take place in collaboration with The Bernic NYC ( TheBernicHotel.com)
Spongelle has come on board as a sponsor to provide their "Mens Super Buffer" for gifting and promotion. Genesis Level will also provide models from their new roster for the show. ACCESS By NKC will handle talent and guest for this event.
Cosmetics Guru Sha Barnes ( Faces By Sha) will lead with hair and makeup for the presentation. This event is private and requires each guest to RSVP. Guest must be 21+ and over in order to attend. Media is highly recommend to RSVP before July 2nd. RSVP Deadline is July 5th. Please RSVP via StevieBoi.com for tickets.
SB Team
Contact
SB TEAM
***@stevieboi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 29, 2017