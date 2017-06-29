 
June 2017





Stevie Boi Presents "nØir" By Sb For Men S/s 18 Collection & Popup Store At Mens Fashion Week

Join Stevie Boi to see his 2017/18 S/S Men's collection. Unveiling of Art & Fashion in collaboration with The Bernic NYC.
 
 
IMG_20170627_150229_794 - Copy
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Stevie Boi will present "NØIR" By SB for Men S/S 18 Collection at Men's Fashion Week in NYC July 12th.This is Stevie's first Men's collection and his first time presenting at Men's Fashion Week.

The Event will take place in collaboration with The Bernic NYC ( TheBernicHotel.com) .This event will have a Stevie Boi Pop-up Store and also the unveiling of Stevie's line of accesories in collaboration with Studsandspikes.com. Stevie features and unveils a custom bike by Jeff 2 Da Left.

Spongelle has come on board as a sponsor to provide their "Mens Super Buffer" for gifting and promotion. Genesis Level will also provide models from their new roster for the show. ACCESS By NKC will handle talent and guest for this event.

Cosmetics Guru Sha Barnes ( Faces By Sha) will lead with hair and makeup for the presentation. This event is private and requires each guest to RSVP. Guest must be 21+ and over in order to attend. Media is highly recommend to RSVP before July 2nd. RSVP Deadline is July 5th. Please RSVP via StevieBoi.com for tickets.

