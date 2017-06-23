News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
IFP Adds New Arsenal to Insurance Division
The combination of Acheson's 40 years of industry experience, along with the breadth of an expanded toolset, specialized support, asset management capabilities, industry research, a committed fiduciary-based planning approach, a national network of over 500 financial advisors, and asset management and insurance capabilities available through IFP, provide ASG with an immediate, accessible and robust line of capabilities and resources for current and prospective clients.
In conjunction with the IFP Insurance Group, led by Managing Director, Jayne Alford, this new partnership will immediately provide a deeper level of value, benefits and offerings to ASG's clients and the IFP national network of financial advisors. However, the benefit of this partnership is that the same value, tools, resources, benefits, and insurance offerings are also available, and can be utilized by any financial advisor or financial services firm throughout the country–irrespective of their affiliation with IFP or ASG.
"IFP is proud to work with Jeff and the Advanced Strategies Group to support the evolution of their business model" said Bill Hamm, CEO of Independent Financial Partners. "Our team is prepared to provide the back-office support and resources they need to help deliver the concierge-level of service and customized approach their clients desire. We're also further excited about the support ASG can help IFP deliver to our advisors and other professionals."
Jeff Acheson, a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), leads the Advanced Strategies Group with over four decades of knowledge and experience in advising and educating clients, providing industry leadership, and building trusted relationships. In addition to having earned his CPWA®, Jeff also holds CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®),Certified Plan Fiduciary Adviser (CPFA), andAccredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) credentials. Jeff is also the President-elect of the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) which is part of the American Retirement Association (ARA).
"ASG brings a fiduciary-based approach into each relationship and believe in taking client feedback to heart," said Acheson. "Teaming up with Independent Financial Partners to gain access to their intellectual capital, internal resources, strategic affiliations, handpicked technologies, and the IFP Insurance Group, greatly enhances our ability to help each client pursue their specific goals and objectives."
About Independent Financial Partners (IFP)
Family-owned and privately-held since it was founded in 2000 by CEO William Hamm Jr. on the principles of independence, flexibility and collaboration, Independent Financial Partners is a comprehensive financial advisor support firm with the home office in Tampa, FL, and support office in Phoenix, AZ. It is dedicated to delivering personalized service to a growing network of more than 500 independent financial advisors nationwide, allowing them to better focus on the needs of their clients.
An SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and an Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) for LPL Financial, IFP works directly with its advisors to provide them technological, compliance, marketing, business development, and operational support, as well as access to leading experts in the fields of retirement, wealth management, insurance and institutional services. Its divisions include IFP Institutional Services, IFP Insurance Group, IFP Plan Advisors and IFP Asset Management.
As of Dec. 31, 2016, IFP advisors oversee more than $5 billion in assets under management and over $35 billion in assets under advisement. The firm has annually earned the trusted CEFEX® certification for adhering to the industry's best practices for Investment Support Services since 2014. For more information, visit www.ifpartners.com or follow IFP on Twitter at @IF_Partners.
About CEFEX
CEFEX (Center for Fiduciary Excellence) is an independent global assessment and certification organization. CEFEX certification is designed to demonstrate conformity with a global standard of investment fiduciary excellence as defined by the Prudent Practices of Investment Advisors handbook published by Fiduciary 360 (fi360).
About Advanced Strategies Group
Founded and led by Jeff Acheson, Advanced Strategies Group (https://acheson.lpages.co/
Disclosures
Securities offered through LPL Financial member FINRA and SIPC
Investment advisory services offered through Independent Financial Partners, a Registered Investment
Adviser
Independent Financial Partners and Advanced Strategies Group are separate entities and are not owned or controlled by LPL Financial
Media Contact
Sean Brennan
813-341-0960 ext. 272
***@ifpartners.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse