Rabbit Hole Theatricks presents Erik Jonathan Shuler in The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze
The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze is a new children's musical with book and lyrics by Michael MacKenzie Wills, based on the soon to be released children's story from award–winning author Amber L. Spradlin.
The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze, which is making its world premiere this summer at the 18th Annual Midtown International Theatre Festival, introduces audiences to a new adventure in the "Cow" musicals cannon. Cow lives on a farm in the South of France with his herd, where he often finds himself in the middle of an adventure. One sunny day, he is going about his business when he stumbles upon a Princess who has lost her way. These two unlikely partners are forced together by circumstances beyond their control but the bond they form makes them a perfect team to navigate the perils of life. On their journey, they meet a cast of characters both friend and foe, as they sing and dance their way back to King Stephan's castle.
The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze, based on the soon to be released children's book from award–winning author Amber L. Spradlin, has book and lyrics by Michael MacKenzie Wills
The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze will be presented at the Midtown International Theatre Festival (www.midtownfestival.org) by non-profit theatre company Rabbit Hole Theatricks, Inc. (www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org). It is a family friendly musical well suited to young audiences, ages pre-school to 11 years (and their parents).
THE PRINCESS, THE COW, AND THE CORN MAZE
DATES & TIMES
Friday, July 21 at 11:30 AM
Saturday, July 22 at Noon
Sunday, July 23 at 11:00 AM
LOCATION
Main Stage Theater
at the WorkShop Theater Company
312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor East
Between 8th and 9th Avenues
New York, NY 10018
TICKET LINK: www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org
Contact
Amber L. Spradlin of G&W LLC
***@rabbitholetheatricks.org
End
