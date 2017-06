Rabbit Hole Theatricks presents Erik Jonathan Shuler in The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze

The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze is a new children's musical with book and lyrics by Michael MacKenzie Wills, based on the soon to be released children's story from award–winning author Amber L. Spradlin.

Erik Jonathan Shuler as Mooki the Monkey

Amber L. Spradlin of G&W LLC

Amber L. Spradlin of G&W LLC

-- Although Rabbit Hole Theatricks is a producing company, it does have a small repertory group of very fine actors., a new children's musical with book and lyrics by Michael MacKenzie Wills, stars Erik Jonathan Shuler in the role of King Stephan, as well as a series of creatures who teach the audience positive life lessonsThis marks the fourth time Shuler has originated characters for Wills's works – beginning withat the Midtown International Theatre Festival in 2013, followed byand last fall'sat The Actors Fund Arts Center.which is making its world premiere this summer at the 18Annual Midtown International Theatre Festival, introduces audiences to a new adventure in the "Cow" musicals cannon. Cow lives on a farm in the South of France with his herd, where he often finds himself in the middle of an adventure. One sunny day, he is going about his business when he stumbles upon a Princess who has lost her way. These two unlikely partners are forced together by circumstances beyond their control but the bond they form makes them a perfect team to navigate the perils of life. On their journey, they meet a cast of characters both friend and foe, as they sing and dance their way back to King Stephan's castle.based on the soon to be released children's book from award–winning author Amber L. Spradlin, has book and lyrics by Michael MacKenzie Wills (creator/writer/director of the MAC Award winningandmusicals), music by C. Colby Sachs (composer of), and choreography by J. Joseph Burke (). Starring Kally Deep as Princess Mimi, Matt Haas as Cow, and Erik Jonathan Shuler as The King and The Beasts.will be presented at the Midtown International Theatre Festival ( www.midtownfestival.org ) by non-profit theatre company Rabbit Hole Theatricks, Inc. ( www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org ). It is a family friendly musical well suited to young audiences, ages pre-school to 11 years (and their parents).Friday, July 21 at 11:30 AMSaturday, July 22 at NoonSunday, July 23 at 11:00 AMMain Stage Theaterat the WorkShop Theater Company312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor EastBetween 8th and 9th AvenuesNew York, NY 10018www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org