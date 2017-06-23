 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Rabbit Hole Theatricks presents Erik Jonathan Shuler in The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze

The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze is a new children's musical with book and lyrics by Michael MacKenzie Wills, based on the soon to be released children's story from award–winning author Amber L. Spradlin.
 
 
Erik Jonathan Shuler as Mooki the Monkey
Erik Jonathan Shuler as Mooki the Monkey
 
NEW YORK - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Although Rabbit Hole Theatricks is a producing company, it does have a small repertory group of very fine actors. The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze, a new children's musical with book and lyrics by Michael MacKenzie Wills, stars Erik Jonathan Shuler in the role of King Stephan, as well as a series of creatures who teach the audience positive life lessons. This marks the fourth time Shuler has originated characters for Wills's works – beginning with The Adventures of Superbunny at the Midtown International Theatre Festival in 2013, followed by Superbunny's Pirate Vacation and last fall's Superbunny Meets the Mummy at The Actors Fund Arts Center.

The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze, which is making its world premiere this summer at the 18th Annual Midtown International Theatre Festival, introduces audiences to a new adventure in the "Cow" musicals cannon. Cow lives on a farm in the South of France with his herd, where he often finds himself in the middle of an adventure. One sunny day, he is going about his business when he stumbles upon a Princess who has lost her way. These two unlikely partners are forced together by circumstances beyond their control but the bond they form makes them a perfect team to navigate the perils of life. On their journey, they meet a cast of characters both friend and foe, as they sing and dance their way back to King Stephan's castle.

The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze, based on the soon to be released children's book from award–winning author Amber L. Spradlin, has book and lyrics by Michael MacKenzie Wills (creator/writer/director of the MAC Award winning Operation Opera and The Adventures of Superbunny musicals), music by C. Colby Sachs (composer of A Cow Named Cow), and choreography by J. Joseph Burke (A Superbunny Christmas). Starring Kally Deep as Princess Mimi, Matt Haas as Cow, and Erik Jonathan Shuler as The King and The Beasts.

The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze will be presented at the Midtown International Theatre Festival (www.midtownfestival.org) by non-profit theatre company Rabbit Hole Theatricks, Inc. (www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org). It is a family friendly musical well suited to young audiences, ages pre-school to 11 years (and their parents).

THE PRINCESS, THE COW, AND THE CORN MAZE

DATES & TIMES

Friday, July 21 at 11:30 AM

Saturday, July 22 at Noon

Sunday, July 23 at 11:00 AM

LOCATION

Main Stage Theater

at the WorkShop Theater Company

312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor East

Between 8th and 9th Avenues

New York, NY 10018

TICKET LINK: www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org

Amber L. Spradlin of G&W LLC
***@rabbitholetheatricks.org
Click to Share