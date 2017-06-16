News By Tag
Rabbit Hole Theatricks Returns to the Midtown International Theatre Festival
The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze will be presented at the Midtown International Theatre Festival (www.midtownfestival.org) by non-profit theatre company Rabbit Hole Theatricks, Inc. (www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org).
The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze introduces us to a Princess who has lost her way while traversing the hedge maze at her father's castle and accidently ends up in a corn maze where she meets a friendly cow named Cow. Together the two encounter an alligator, a lion, a caterpillar, a wolf, a fox, a monkey, and a butterfly. Some of this cast of characters are friendly, some are dangerous, and some are loads of fun, but most importantly, they all teach the Princess positive life lessons throughout her journey to find her way home.
The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze has book and lyrics by Michael MacKenzie Wills (creator/writer/
The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze is based on the soon to be released children's book from award–winning author Amber L. Spradlin. It is a family friendly musical well suited to young audiences, ages pre-school to 11 years (and their parents).
THE PRINCESS, THE COW, AND THE CORN MAZE
DATES & TIMES
Friday, July 21 at 11:30 AM
Saturday, July 22 at Noon
Sunday, July 23 at 11:00 AM
LOCATION
Main Stage Theater
at the WorkShop Theater Company
312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor East
Between 8th and 9th Avenues
New York, NY 10018
TICKETS
www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org
Contact
Rabbit Hole Theatricks, inc.
info@rabbitholetheatricks.org
