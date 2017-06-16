Rabbit Hole Theatricks Returns to the Midtown International Theatre Festival

The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze will be presented at the Midtown International Theatre Festival (www.midtownfestival.org) by non-profit theatre company Rabbit Hole Theatricks, Inc. (www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org).

--will be presented at the Midtown International Theatre Festival (www.midtownfestival.org)by non-profit theatre company Rabbit Hole Theatricks, Inc. (www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org). This production marks a return to the festival for Rabbit Hole Theatricks who staged their first children's production,, at MITF in 2013. Since then, the RHT board, consisting of opera singer Adelmo Guidarelli, Sony Music executive Vincent Maressa, and accountant to the stars Ernesto R. Gurule, have produced six musicals for children, as well as several opera, classical, and vaudeville-styled music acts.introduces us to a Princess who has lost her way while traversing the hedge maze at her father's castle and accidently ends up in a corn maze where she meets a friendly cow named Cow. Together the two encounter an alligator, a lion, a caterpillar, a wolf, a fox, a monkey, and a butterfly. Some of this cast of characters are friendly, some are dangerous, and some are loads of fun, but most importantly, they all teach the Princess positive life lessons throughout her journey to find her way home.has book and lyrics by Michael MacKenzie Wills (creator/writer/director of the MAC Award winningandmusicals), music by C. Colby Sachs (composer of), and choreography by J. Joseph Burke (). Starring Kally Deep as Princess MiMi, Matt Haas as Cow, and Erik Jonathan Shuler as The King and The Beasts.is based on the soon to be released children's book from award–winning author Amber L. Spradlin. It is a family friendly musical well suited to young audiences, ages pre-school to 11 years (and their parents).Friday, July 21 at 11:30 AMSaturday, July 22 at NoonSunday, July 23 at 11:00 AMMain Stage Theaterat the WorkShop Theater Company312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor EastBetween 8th and 9th AvenuesNew York, NY 10018