 
News By Tag
* Musical
* Family
* Children
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Rabbit Hole Theatricks Returns to the Midtown International Theatre Festival

The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze will be presented at the Midtown International Theatre Festival (www.midtownfestival.org) by non-profit theatre company Rabbit Hole Theatricks, Inc. (www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org).
 
 
The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze.Matt Haas
The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze.Matt Haas
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Musical
* Family
* Children

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze will be presented at the Midtown International Theatre Festival (www.midtownfestival.org) by non-profit theatre company Rabbit Hole Theatricks, Inc. (www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org). This production marks a return to the festival for Rabbit Hole Theatricks who staged their first children's production, The Adventures of Superbunny, at MITF in 2013. Since then, the RHT board, consisting of opera singer Adelmo Guidarelli, Sony Music executive Vincent Maressa, and accountant to the stars Ernesto R. Gurule, have produced six musicals for children, as well as several opera, classical, and vaudeville-styled music acts.

The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze introduces us to a Princess who has lost her way while traversing the hedge maze at her father's castle and accidently ends up in a corn maze  where she meets a friendly cow named Cow. Together the two encounter an alligator, a lion, a caterpillar, a wolf, a fox, a monkey, and a butterfly. Some of this cast of characters are friendly, some are dangerous, and some are loads of fun, but most importantly, they all teach the Princess positive life lessons throughout her journey to find her way home.

The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze has book and lyrics by Michael MacKenzie Wills (creator/writer/director of the MAC Award winning Operation Opera and The Adventures of Superbunny musicals), music by C. Colby Sachs (composer of A Cow Named Cow), and choreography by J. Joseph Burke (A Superbunny Christmas). Starring Kally Deep as Princess MiMi, Matt Haas as Cow, and Erik Jonathan Shuler as The King and The Beasts.

The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze is based on the soon to be released children's book from award–winning author Amber L. Spradlin. It is a family friendly musical well suited to young audiences, ages pre-school to 11 years (and their parents).

THE PRINCESS, THE COW, AND THE CORN MAZE

DATES & TIMES

Friday, July 21 at 11:30 AM

Saturday, July 22 at Noon

Sunday, July 23 at 11:00 AM

LOCATION

Main Stage Theater

at the WorkShop Theater Company

312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor East

Between 8th and 9th Avenues

New York, NY 10018

TICKETS

www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org

Contact
Rabbit Hole Theatricks, inc.
info@rabbitholetheatricks.org
End
Source:
Email:***@rabbitholetheatricks.org Email Verified
Tags:Musical, Family, Children
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share