 
News By Tag
* Audition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Milwaukee
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Waukesha Choral Unin to Hold Auditions on August 22

 
MILWAUKEE - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Waukesha, WI – Open auditions for Waukesha Choral Union's 2017-18 Season will be held by appointment on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2016 Center Road.

  Those interested are asked to call 262-238-3454 or e-mail membership@choralunion.org.

  Auditions with Artistic Director Michael Chapel will last approximately 15 minutes and include sight reading, pitch matching, harmonizing and a vocal solo.

   Waukesha Choral Union is celebrating its 44nd season of bringing fine music to the community. WCU's season - long theme of "Our Favorite Things" comprises collaborations with area choral groups, two Christmas concerts and includes a blend of sacred, traditional and popular music.

    Concerts are scheduled for October, December, March and May. WCU again this year will perform two concerts at Carroll University as well as local Waukesha churches.

    To find out more about Waukesha Choral Union, visit www.choralunion.org. Also find us on Facebook.

Media Contact
Rick Romano
rr1349@hotmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hotmail.com
Tags:Audition
Industry:Music
Location:Milwaukee - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Waukesha Choral Union PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share