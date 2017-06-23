News By Tag
Waukesha Choral Unin to Hold Auditions on August 22
Those interested are asked to call 262-238-3454 or e-mail membership@choralunion.org.
Auditions with Artistic Director Michael Chapel will last approximately 15 minutes and include sight reading, pitch matching, harmonizing and a vocal solo.
Waukesha Choral Union is celebrating its 44nd season of bringing fine music to the community. WCU's season - long theme of "Our Favorite Things" comprises collaborations with area choral groups, two Christmas concerts and includes a blend of sacred, traditional and popular music.
Concerts are scheduled for October, December, March and May. WCU again this year will perform two concerts at Carroll University as well as local Waukesha churches.
To find out more about Waukesha Choral Union, visit www.choralunion.org. Also find us on Facebook.
Rick Romano
rr1349@hotmail.com
