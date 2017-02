A German Requiem - Free Concert - To be performed March 12

Waukesha Choral Union will be joined by Jubilate Chorale and Community Singers in presenting Johannes Brahms' renowned work.

-- Johannes Brahms's "A German Requiem" will be presented in a free community concert by Waukesha Choral Union and other featured vocalists at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 at Carroll University's Shattuck Music Center, 218 N. East Ave.WCU is pleased to partner with the Jubilate Chorale, another long-time Waukesha choral group, as well as independent community singers who are invited to participate annually in the WCU early spring concert.This free community event is The Fred and JoAnn Portz Community Concert, named for long-time benefactors of WCU who have made it possible for everyone to enjoy the experience.Brahms composed "A German Requiem" between 1865 and 1868. The sacred, but non-liturgical work is composed of seven movements. Historical briefs note that Brahms was inspired in part by the death of his mother in 1865.Waukesha Choral Union's mission is to challenge, enrich and engage its singing members, audiences and community through the pursuit of excellence and a variety of programming. Educational efforts include collaborating with schools, area performing artists and community arts organizations.For more information, visit www.choralunion.org or go to Facebook and enter Waukesha Choral Union.