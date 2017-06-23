News By Tag
Get High Performance VPS Hosting Services At VPS6
VPS6 specializes in VPS hosting that provides different ranges of virtual servers for entrepreneurs, small businesses and corporate companies.
"VPS Hosting services offered by VPS6, will guarantee the continuity of your operations. If you are an entrepreneur, small business or corporate company we offer different ranges of virtual servers," stated the Manager. Along with VPS hosting, they provide various other hosting services. All web hosting plans have applications preinstalled and ready to use.
VPS6 provides hosting in the US with cPanel which is a leader in the hosting market. It is unlimited, economic, high performance and is suitable for e-commerce. Reseller hosting is suitable for individuals or companies who want to sell web hosting without paying high costs for virtual dedicated servers or plans. Premium dedicated servers under VPS6 environment, offers a range of low-cost servers with 100% internet connectivity and premium support. Plans include cPanel control, email accounts, free domain registration and access statistics.
