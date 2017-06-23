 
News By Tag
* Neal Communities
* Big Backpack Event
* Multicultural Centre
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Free
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Big Backpack Event welcomes back Neal Communities as title sponsor

Home builder returns to best 2016's record-breaking donation
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Neal Communities
* Big Backpack Event
* Multicultural Centre

Industry:
* Free

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- After making history in 2016 as the single largest donor in the history of the Big Backpack Event, Neal Communities has signed on as the title sponsor for the Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida's 18-year-old event, which will take place at a new venue this year. This festival event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School, 4750 Winkler Ave. in  Fort Myers.

Pooling contributions from staff, trade partners and residents of its communities, Neal Communities presented a record-breaking $11,131 to the Big Backpack Event in 2016. The home builder has already begun collecting funds to try for another record-breaking year.

Every year, an estimated 12,000 people attend the event, and more than 2,000 students receive free backpacks and school supplies while celebrating diversity in our community. Thanks to Neal Communities and other generous sponsors, admission is free to the largest back-to-school outreach program in Lee County.

Neal Communities Southwest Florida Regional President Michael Greenberg said, "Eighteen years and counting, the Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida has presented a fun event that is also an impressive show of solidarity. Our company is proud to pull together with the community to support students in need."

In advance of the Big Backpack Event, community members are invited to participate in the Adopt-A-Student fundraiser. Each $10 donation provides a student with a new backpack and school supplies that include notebook paper, folders, crayons, glue, pencils and pens.

To date, this popular community outreach event has provided new backpacks and school supplies to more than 35,000 students. The event lends a helping hand to students and families in need while celebrating the diversity in Southwest Florida with live multicultural entertainment on the main stage including hip hop, Irish step dance, salsa and more.

The first 2,000 or more children age 5-12 will receive free backpacks and school supplies, or while supplies last. Children must be present with a parent or guardian to receive free supplies. The line typically begins to form as early as 7 a.m., but moves quickly once the doors open.

Families will enjoy other event festivities such as face painting, inflatables, clowns and live entertainment. Thanks to sponsors and vendors, students may also receive eye exams, haircuts, and other giveaways at the event while supplies last.

For more information on Adopt-A-Student, vendor, volunteer or business sponsorship opportunities, visit www.multicultural-centre.org or email info@multicultural-centre.org.

Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida

The Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida is a private non-­profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization established in Fort Myers with the purpose of promoting programs aimed at bringing people of different cultures together and culturally linking Southwest Florida with other communities around the world. For more information visit www.multicultural-centre.org.

Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
End
Source:Multicultural Centre
Email:***@conricpr.com
Posted By:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Neal Communities, Big Backpack Event, Multicultural Centre
Industry:Free
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CONRIC PR & Marketing | Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share