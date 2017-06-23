News By Tag
Big Backpack Event welcomes back Neal Communities as title sponsor
Home builder returns to best 2016's record-breaking donation
Pooling contributions from staff, trade partners and residents of its communities, Neal Communities presented a record-breaking $11,131 to the Big Backpack Event in 2016. The home builder has already begun collecting funds to try for another record-breaking year.
Every year, an estimated 12,000 people attend the event, and more than 2,000 students receive free backpacks and school supplies while celebrating diversity in our community. Thanks to Neal Communities and other generous sponsors, admission is free to the largest back-to-school outreach program in Lee County.
Neal Communities Southwest Florida Regional President Michael Greenberg said, "Eighteen years and counting, the Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida has presented a fun event that is also an impressive show of solidarity. Our company is proud to pull together with the community to support students in need."
In advance of the Big Backpack Event, community members are invited to participate in the Adopt-A-Student fundraiser. Each $10 donation provides a student with a new backpack and school supplies that include notebook paper, folders, crayons, glue, pencils and pens.
To date, this popular community outreach event has provided new backpacks and school supplies to more than 35,000 students. The event lends a helping hand to students and families in need while celebrating the diversity in Southwest Florida with live multicultural entertainment on the main stage including hip hop, Irish step dance, salsa and more.
The first 2,000 or more children age 5-12 will receive free backpacks and school supplies, or while supplies last. Children must be present with a parent or guardian to receive free supplies. The line typically begins to form as early as 7 a.m., but moves quickly once the doors open.
Families will enjoy other event festivities such as face painting, inflatables, clowns and live entertainment. Thanks to sponsors and vendors, students may also receive eye exams, haircuts, and other giveaways at the event while supplies last.
