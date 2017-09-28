News By Tag
UK Department of International Trade to explore defence exports in a post-Brexit era
One of the key themes of the conference, taking place on the 27th and 28th of September 2017, is a focus on how critical political and security developments of 2017 have made - and will make - a profound impact on the defence trade, including the much-anticipated Brexit.
A significant point in the government's post-Brexit green paper is to increase arms exports as part of its industrial strategy. The UK Ministry of Defence has also announced further collaboration with arms companies to harbour support and progress for exports. With Brexit, trade, defence and security at the centre of the recent EU leaders' meeting, there is still much to discuss about the implications of the UK's separation from Europe within the defence trade.
Speaking on the first day of the conference, Claire's presentation will have a key emphasis on the defence trade control policy in the UK. Her session will explore the developments and future implications following the triggering of Article 50.
Claire joins a speaker line-up led by senior government representatives from nations including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Spain, UK, USA, top policy makers from NATO and European Commission, and key industry decision makers from BAE, Boeing, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce and more.
Defence Exports 2017 will also look at how regulation controls such as ITAR, EAR, ECR and Dual-Use are affecting European and Global compliance; crucial updates on the Wassenaar Arrangement, AAT; as well as exploring how to combat some of the challenges of the 21st century such as cloud, IT and electronic-data, export violation due to weak cyber security plans.
12th DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE
27-28 September 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italy
