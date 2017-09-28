 
UK Department of International Trade to explore defence exports in a post-Brexit era

 
 
LONDON, England - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group has announced that Claire Harrison, Head of Business Awareness of the Export Control Joint Unit at the UK Department for International Trade has joined the speaker lineup for the 12th annual Defence Exports Conference & Exhibition.

One of the key themes of the conference, taking place on the 27th and 28th of September 2017, is a focus on how critical political and security developments of 2017 have made - and will make - a profound impact on the defence trade, including the much-anticipated Brexit.

A significant point in the government's post-Brexit green paper is to increase arms exports as part of its industrial strategy. The UK Ministry of Defence has also announced further collaboration with arms companies to harbour support and progress for exports. With Brexit, trade, defence and security at the centre of the recent EU leaders' meeting, there is still much to discuss about the implications of the UK's separation from Europe within the defence trade.

Speaking on the first day of the conference, Claire's presentation will have a key emphasis on the defence trade control policy in the UK. Her session will explore the developments and future implications following the triggering of Article 50.

Claire joins a speaker line-up led by senior government representatives from nations including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Spain, UK, USA, top policy makers from NATO and European Commission, and key industry decision makers from BAE, Boeing, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce and more.

Defence Exports 2017 will also look at how regulation controls such as ITAR, EAR, ECR and Dual-Use are affecting European and Global compliance; crucial updates on the Wassenaar Arrangement, AAT; as well as exploring how to combat some of the challenges of the 21st century such as cloud, IT and electronic-data, export violation due to weak cyber security plans.

For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website. Early Bird discounts apply.

12th DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE
27-28 September 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italy
www.defence-exports.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
