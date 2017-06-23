 
News By Tag
* Virtual Reality
* Comic Book
* Moriarty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Waterloo
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Moriarty:Endgame VR on sale for $3.99!

As part of the acclaimed Steam Summer Sale, Moriarty:Endgame VR drops price to $3.99. Review opportunities available.
 
WATERLOO, Australia - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Life is expensive, but fun shouldn't have to be; that's why Moriarty is now only $3.99USD in the Steam Summer Sale!

Transmedia Entertainment worked with popular comic author, Daniel Corey to release his imagining of the Moriarty: Endgame comic, and this fully immersive VR experience was released on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift on Steam in April.

We have received so much feedback from people who have played the game, and it has been overwhelmingly positive:

         "You want to experience the whole thing"

         "The heart of storytelling is there"

         "It's a really great way to experience a comic book"

However not everything is perfect on the first try, and thus Moriarty has since received an art overhaul and various bug fixes. Most importantly though, it has received a substantial price drop to better accommodate our customers.

We'd love to invite you to come into our offices in Waterloo and experience it first hand, or if you aren't located in Sydney (or Australia for that matter), we'd be happy to send out a Steam key for review purposes!

If you are a member of the press and would like to review Moriarty, please email our Head of Marketing and PR and let us know what publication you're from and whether you would like to come into the office or be sent a key.

Check out Moriarty:Endgame VR on Steam now: http://store.steampowered.com/app/611050/Moriarty_Endgame...

Contact
Jennifer Christodoulou
***@reautomated.com
End
Source:
Email:***@reautomated.com Email Verified
Tags:Virtual Reality, Comic Book, Moriarty
Industry:Games
Location:Waterloo - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Transmedia Entertainment PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share