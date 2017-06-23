News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Moriarty:Endgame VR on sale for $3.99!
As part of the acclaimed Steam Summer Sale, Moriarty:Endgame VR drops price to $3.99. Review opportunities available.
Transmedia Entertainment worked with popular comic author, Daniel Corey to release his imagining of the Moriarty: Endgame comic, and this fully immersive VR experience was released on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift on Steam in April.
We have received so much feedback from people who have played the game, and it has been overwhelmingly positive:
"You want to experience the whole thing"
"The heart of storytelling is there"
"It's a really great way to experience a comic book"
However not everything is perfect on the first try, and thus Moriarty has since received an art overhaul and various bug fixes. Most importantly though, it has received a substantial price drop to better accommodate our customers.
We'd love to invite you to come into our offices in Waterloo and experience it first hand, or if you aren't located in Sydney (or Australia for that matter), we'd be happy to send out a Steam key for review purposes!
If you are a member of the press and would like to review Moriarty, please email our Head of Marketing and PR and let us know what publication you're from and whether you would like to come into the office or be sent a key.
Check out Moriarty:Endgame VR on Steam now: http://store.steampowered.com/
Contact
Jennifer Christodoulou
***@reautomated.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse