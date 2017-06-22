NewTechWood Partners with Decking Out Melbourne at the 2017 Melbourne Home Show

Contact

Gerri Ranieri

***@urbandirectwholesale.com.au Gerri Ranieri

End

-- NewTechWood Australia announces it expansion into Victoria with a display of their composite timber decking at the 2017 Melbourne Home Show. They will be sharing Stand No. O01 with Decking Out Melbourne, Melbourne's premier deck building company. The Melbourne Home Show will be held 17-20 August, 2017 at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre, Southbank.NewTechWood is a world wide company with distributors based in all 7 continents and headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company started as a plastic recycling company in the mid 1980's in the U.S. It prides itself on innovation and commitment to environmental values.NewTechWood composite decking, cladding and screening is imported and distributed exclusively by Urban Direct Wholesale, a Perth company. The product has been steadily growing in popularity and increasingly being specified by architects and builders. NewTechWood composite decking and cladding is also now being specified on projects in NSW and Victoria, with demand expected to grow.Company Director, Ben Ranieri says in the three years NewTechWood has been selling in Western Australia, it has been rating either #1 or #2 best selling composite decking product during this time. The rise in popularity is attributed to a more discerning customer base who actively seek products and companies who are both socially and environmentally responsible.Ranieri says the fact NewTechWood is also one of the better quality composite products being offered at a more affordable price point has boosted its rise in popularity. It is also made from recycled timbers and plastic products resulting in less impact on natural forest resources. Unlike some composite products, NewTechWood has an exclusive "Ultrashield"capping around all 4 sides, protecting the 'core'. This offers full UV, moisture, fading, warping, rotting, splitting and termite resistance. It's a favourite with home-owners because it is maintenance free, requiring no oiling, staining or painting and is backed by a 25 year warranty.Award winning Decking Out Melbourne, established in 2001, is the first reseller in Victoria of NewTechWood. Priding themselves on quality, service and innovation, they have established themselves as one of the leading deck builders in the country, domestic and commercial, using capped composite decking product. They were the first deck building company outside of North America to win awards, which include first place, at America's most prestigious deck building awards, governed by the North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA).With their solid and established reputation and experience, choosing Decking Out Melbourne as their first Victorian reseller was an obvious choice. Their workmanship will be on display at the joint NewTechWood and Decking Out Melbourne stand at the Home Show.