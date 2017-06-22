 
Industry News





America Green Solar Launches New Solar App with KO Tech: Antum

 
 
Dillon Ko and Gabriel Gomez
NEW YORK - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar- AGS, the nation's solar energy leader, announced today the launch of its innovative and unique app for IOS and Android mobile devices: Antum. The App has been developed in collaboration with the GROUNDBREAKING software developer, KO tech. This addition to AGS' technology illustrates the company's initiative and leadership in bringing THE BEST SOLAR ENERGY to the market.

KO tech has developed thousands of software projects, and now, its most recent product is aiming to help thousands of people in America to Go Green! In Partnership with AGS, Dillon Ko and Gabriel Gomez, from KO tech are the inventors of the MOST COMPLETE AND EFFICIENT Solar App on the market. "Antum allows customers to see solar benefits and savings instantly, in the most accurate way that has never been done before" said Dillon Ko, Founder and CEO of KO tech.

America Green Solar's mission in ridding the planet of "dirty energy" is now stronger than ever. Antum is aiming to reach millions of Americans in a way that NO OTHER SOLAR COMPANY has ever been able to do.

Learn more at: https://www.americagreensolar.com/press

info@americagreensolar.com

Alejandra Correa
***@americagreensolar.com
Email:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
