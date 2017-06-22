News By Tag
America Green Solar Launches New Solar App with KO Tech: Antum
KO tech has developed thousands of software projects, and now, its most recent product is aiming to help thousands of people in America to Go Green! In Partnership with AGS, Dillon Ko and Gabriel Gomez, from KO tech are the inventors of the MOST COMPLETE AND EFFICIENT Solar App on the market. "Antum allows customers to see solar benefits and savings instantly, in the most accurate way that has never been done before" said Dillon Ko, Founder and CEO of KO tech.
America Green Solar's mission in ridding the planet of "dirty energy" is now stronger than ever. Antum is aiming to reach millions of Americans in a way that NO OTHER SOLAR COMPANY has ever been able to do.
Learn more at: https://www.americagreensolar.com/
info@americagreensolar.com
Alejandra Correa
***@americagreensolar.com
