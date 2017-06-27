News By Tag
New Kit for PGD+PGS Single Biopsy
Elche, June 27th, 2017
Bioarray will present the first PGS+PGD Single Biopsy Kit, during the next ESHRE 2017
Meeting in Geneva.
This PGS+PGD Single Biopsy Kit allows all international labs to perform on a sample –
originating from a single biopsy, the screening of aneuploidies and at the same time
identifying those embryos with the pathological mutation.
Both results are obtained by performing a single sequencing run, using the Kit developed
by Bioarray based on NGS technology.
This Kit includes the access to the bioinformatics platform where the interpretation of the
results obtained in the sequencer is performed.
This Kit has the advantage of rejecting the possibility of embryos carrying aneuploidies,
like trisomy of chromosome 21, while selecting those that are not affected by the mutation
to be prevented.
Screening for aneuploidies, together with the discarding of the mutation, improves
implantation rates in PGD, where the number of viable embryos is reduced.
This Kit allows labs to work both on day-3 and day-5 cycles.
You can get more information;
ESHRE 2017 Booth G40
Book a date for a demo in http://www.bioarray.es/
For more info contact :
Bioarray sl
Phone: +34 966 261 268
email: andresanton@
www.bioarray.es
http://www.bioarray.es/
Contact
Luis Valiño
International Marketing Department
+34 96 668 25 00
luis.valino@
