New Kit for PGD+PGS Single Biopsy

Contact

Luis Valiño

International Marketing Department

+34 96 668 25 00

luis.valino@ bioarray.es Luis ValiñoInternational Marketing Department+34 96 668 25 00

End

-- New Kit for PGD+PGS Single BiopsyElche, June 27th, 2017Bioarray will present the first PGS+PGD Single Biopsy Kit, during the next ESHRE 2017Meeting in Geneva.This PGS+PGD Single Biopsy Kit allows all international labs to perform on a sample –originating from a single biopsy, the screening of aneuploidies and at the same timeidentifying those embryos with the pathological mutation.Both results are obtained by performing a single sequencing run, using the Kit developedby Bioarray based on NGS technology.This Kit includes the access to the bioinformatics platform where the interpretation of theresults obtained in the sequencer is performed.This Kit has the advantage of rejecting the possibility of embryos carrying aneuploidies,like trisomy of chromosome 21, while selecting those that are not affected by the mutationto be prevented.Screening for aneuploidies, together with the discarding of the mutation, improvesimplantation rates in PGD, where the number of viable embryos is reduced.This Kit allows labs to work both on day-3 and day-5 cycles.You can get more information;ESHRE 2017 Booth G40Book a date for a demo in http://www.bioarray.es/ en/pgdpgs-kit- pgs-labs For more info contact :Bioarray slPhone: +34 966 261 268email: andresanton@bioarray.eswww.bioarray.eshttp://www.bioarray.es/en/who-we-are