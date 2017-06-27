 
New Kit for PGD+PGS Single Biopsy

 
ALICANTE, Spain - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- New Kit for PGD+PGS Single Biopsy

Elche, June 27th, 2017

Bioarray will present the first PGS+PGD Single Biopsy Kit, during the next ESHRE 2017

Meeting in Geneva.

This PGS+PGD Single Biopsy Kit allows all international labs to perform on a sample –

originating from a single biopsy, the screening of aneuploidies and at the same time

identifying those embryos with the pathological mutation.

Both results are obtained by performing a single sequencing run, using the Kit developed

by Bioarray based on NGS technology.

This Kit includes the access to the bioinformatics platform where the interpretation of the

results obtained in the sequencer is performed.

This Kit has the advantage of rejecting the possibility of embryos carrying aneuploidies,

like trisomy of chromosome 21, while selecting those that are not affected by the mutation

to be prevented.

Screening for aneuploidies, together with the discarding of the mutation, improves

implantation rates in PGD, where the number of viable embryos is reduced.

This Kit allows labs to work both on day-3 and day-5 cycles.

You can get more information;

ESHRE 2017 Booth G40

Book a date for a demo in http://www.bioarray.es/en/pgdpgs-kit-pgs-labs

For more info contact :

Bioarray sl

Phone: +34 966 261 268

email: andresanton@bioarray.es

www.bioarray.es

http://www.bioarray.es/en/who-we-are

