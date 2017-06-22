InnJoo takes a leap with the launch of its ultra-thin laptops

InnJoo expands its product portfolio with the introduction of Windows system laptops, the light weight LeapBook exclusively at Souq.com

-- InnJoo, the fastest growing brand for consumer electronics in Middle East took a big leap with the launch of its ultra-thin laptops called LeapBook. The InnJoo LeapBook is ultra-thin, light weight, elegantly designed laptops that comes in two models – the LeapBook M100 and the LeapBook A100, both run Microsoft Windows 10 Operating System.Time Chen, CEO at InnJoo said, "We take pride in introducing LeapBook to the consumers in UAE. And to celebrate the spirit of giving this Eid, we along with Souq.com have decided to offer a free power bank with InnJoo LeapBook A100 at a regular price of AED 499. This is a limited period special offer and will be available for our buyers in UAE only at Souq.com."Both the LeapBook A100 and M100 flaunt stunning looks draped in Silver and Gold shades delivering strong sense of fashion and style statement. The 18.2mm thickness makes LeapBook, one of the thinnest laptops in the world that brings colours to life with its 14.1-inch HD display screen boosting a 1366 x 768 pixels resolution to deliver an enhanced experience of watching movies and browsing the web.InnJoo has powered the LeapBook with enormous 10000mAh battery that can sustains up to 10 hours of normal usage on a single charge and it can even support 6.5 hours video time or 300 hours standby time. The device is equipped with 2GB low voltage consumption and power-efficient DDR3L working together with 32GB eMMC flash storage for smooth computing experiences. The storage for LeapBook can be expanded upto 128GB via micro SD card for storing, gaming, watching or browsing.The LeapBooks with its 0.3MP camera and 802.11b/g/n wireless network are connected seamlessly for live streaming a video call. Both the machines have powerful built-in 8Ω/1W speaker and offers multiple connectivity options with two USB 2.0 ports, micro SD card slot and a HDMI slot to enable users a convenience of connections.The narrow bezel of less than 12mm for side edge and 14mm for top edge LeapBook A100 only weights 1275g and is crafted in premium plastic shell offering a Light, Thin and Stylish to capture the imagination of the user. The A100 features 64-bit Intel Atom x5 Z8350 chipset with a Quad Core Intel processor and Gen 8 Intel HD Graphics Card that manifests stronger performance and enhanced experience. This light weight Laptop is exclusively available at Souq.com for just 499 AED.Dressing an all metal body in two color options, business silver and noble gold, the M100 shows extraordinary Aluminum texture, delivering strong sense of profession and elegance. The laptop features corrosion resistance, crush resistance, and anti-friction to look fresh and fantastic all the time.The narrow bezel of only 9.4mm for side edge and 14mm for top edge is constructed succinctly and compactly makes it look irresistibly good. The all metal body premium designed LeapBook M100 is now available in UAE for AED 599 at Souq.com."We wish everyone a Happy Eid and we are extremely happy to share two of our latest innovations and are confident that the people will love it." Chen concluded.