NodeWeaver Recognised as one of CRN's Emerging Vendors of 2017
NodeWeaver, the company bringing the flexibility of the public cloud to SMEs and their on-premises IT, today announced that CRN has named NodeWeaver to its 2017 list of Emerging Vendors in the "Data Center" category.
"Small and medium businesses are still forced to choose between legacy virtualization platforms and public clouds, where lift-and-shift approaches are time-consuming and costly. Companies want the flexibility and convenience of IT-as-a-service, but with total control of costs and data location," said Stefano Massarotti, CEO of NodeWeaver. "Our platform, with its autonomic management engine, turns in 5 minutes any existing hardware into a fully managed private cloud that can be extended to remote data centres or even other public clouds. Backups, disaster recovery, everything is covered with less than 100$ per month for each physical node."
"NodeWeaver is the result of more than 5 years of work in major European research projects," said Carlo Daffara, CTO of NodeWeaver. "But the most important aspect is how the technology is hidden from sight - invisible, yet essential to deliver a real service to our users. Technology originally designed for the largest High-Performance Computing centres in the world have been redesigned and adapted to the unique needs of private companies and Public Authorities of all sizes, where we really deliver on our motto - we deliver Reliability as a Service. We are grateful for CRN's recognition of our technology and our constant growth."
"NodeWeaver provides all of the components you need to deploy a scalable, resilient, IT infrastructure, all integrated into a single architecture that is simple to manage and which delivers the fastest time-to-value in the industry," said Tom Mays, CEO of ScaleWize, the exclusive North America distributor for NodeWeaver. "The huge interest in the product is a testament to the effectiveness of the product design, its reliability and the simplicity of use. NodeWeaver features like the internal virtual machine marketplace, the flexible licensing and its autonomic properties are unrivalled in the market."
"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."
The Emerging Vendors Cloud and Data Center lists will be featured in the June 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/
About NodeWeaver:
NodeWeaver is a zero-management hyperconverged infrastructure - that integrates storage, networking and virtualization in a single system. Built using the same principles of large-scale systems used by Google and Amazon and made specifically for small and medium enterprises, NodeWeaver has an easy to use interface and a management system that automates most tasks and simplify activities that would otherwise require highly skilled expensive personnel. NodeWeaver delivers linear and predictable scale-out without large up-front investments;
