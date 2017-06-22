 
Industry News





Pandamoon Publishing Appoints Kathy Davidson as Editor

 
 
Kathy Davidson
Kathy Davidson
 
AUSTIN, Texas - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Pandamoon Publishing is pleased to announce that Kathy Davidson has accepted the position of Editor with Pandamoon Publishing. "Kathy has been fascinated by the world of books since learning to read, and often was found under the covers with book and a flashlight long past bedtime from an early age," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing.

"A bonafide grammar nerd, she used her keen editing skills in her professional life as a physiotherapist when developing patient resources and program policy before taking coursework in editing and discovering yet another passion," Kramer added.

When asked why she chose to work for Pandamoon, Davidson said, "I was drawn to Pandamoon by their vision for the publishing industry.  Working with the Pandamoon team means that all of us (from authors to illustrators to editors) combine forces to bring great writing to a broad audience.  We are encouraged to be fully involved in the process from the time a manuscript is submitted to when a book is launched and beyond. Pandamoon has created a culture whereby anyone can contribute to the process, from anywhere in the world. It's a powerful thing, to be part of the Pandamoon family."

Davidson is a member of the Editors Association of Canada, and specializes in editing academic writing and literary fiction. She loves to help bring clarity and power to stories and text.

Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.

