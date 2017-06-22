News By Tag
Pandamoon Publishing Appoints Kathy Davidson as Editor
"A bonafide grammar nerd, she used her keen editing skills in her professional life as a physiotherapist when developing patient resources and program policy before taking coursework in editing and discovering yet another passion," Kramer added.
When asked why she chose to work for Pandamoon, Davidson said, "I was drawn to Pandamoon by their vision for the publishing industry. Working with the Pandamoon team means that all of us (from authors to illustrators to editors) combine forces to bring great writing to a broad audience. We are encouraged to be fully involved in the process from the time a manuscript is submitted to when a book is launched and beyond. Pandamoon has created a culture whereby anyone can contribute to the process, from anywhere in the world. It's a powerful thing, to be part of the Pandamoon family."
Davidson is a member of the Editors Association of Canada, and specializes in editing academic writing and literary fiction. She loves to help bring clarity and power to stories and text.
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.
