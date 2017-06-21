 
June 2017
Voting is Now Open for ACI Women in Life Sciences Empowerment Award

 
 
4th Annual Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law
4th Annual Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law
NEW YORK - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Thank you to everyone for your nominations!  We received an overwhelming response and are delighted at the extremely well-qualified impressive women who are taking this industry to the next level with their commitment and diversity initiatives.  We have narrowed the nominations to 7 extraordinary women.

Voting is open until 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday, June 30th  and you may only vote for once for one candidate.  The winner will be announced at ACI's 4th Annual Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law conference on July 19 - 21, 2017 in Boston.  We hope to see you there!

And now, the nominees are:

• Nominee #1:  Christine Bellon, Ph.D., J.D., Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs, Relay Therapeutics

• Nominee #2:  Kenita Barrow, Senior Corporate Secretary, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc.

• Nominee #3:  Julie Coletti, Vice-President and Global General Counsel, Danaher Dental Platform

• Nominee #4:  Elizabeth Feeney, Assistant General Counsel, Dispute Resolution & Prevention, GlaxoSmithKline

• Nominee #5: Linda Friedman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Astellas US LLC

• Nominee #6:  Donna Meuth, Associate General Counsel, Intellectual Property, Eisai

• Nominee #7:  Jennie Orrico, Chief Compliance & Risk Officer, Shire Pharmaceuticals

For full information regarding the candidates and to cast your vote, please click here. https://www.americanconference.com/4th-annual-women-leade...

For more information on this year's program, visit: AmericanConference.com/LSWomen

