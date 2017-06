New Book Released: Windows to the Father's Heart by Steve Trullinger

Windows to the Father's Heart: Exploring the Most Fascinating Place in the Universe by Steve Trullinger

-- In Windows to the Father's Heart, Steve Trullinger invites you to explore with him the most fascinating place in the universe—the Father's heart. By looking through an array of "windows," each focused on a perspective of Abba's fatherly love, you will be treated to a delightful sampling of the infinitely rich and textured source of all love. Be prepared to enjoy a deepening of your relationship with your heavenly Father as you discover just some of the ways that He delights Himself in you, and you in Him. You would be well-advised to set aside enough time to read this captivating collection in one sitting; it will be difficult to interrupt your exploration!"What insights pack the pages of Steve Trullinger's book, Windows to the Father's Heart! More than once I had to stop and think about the beauty of what I was reading. It became a study manual for me to look deeper through the windows of our Father's heart! What I saw was breathtaking. What I learned is eternal." Dr. Brian Simmons, Stairway Ministries, The Passion Translation ProjectAbout the Book:Windows to the Father's Heart by Steve TrullingerRelease Date: 6/29/2017 }Price: $14.95ISBN: 978-1-942056-42-3To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and Books-A-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/ Windows-Fathers- Heart-Steve- Trulli... About the Author:In the mid-1990s, Steve Trullinger traded his secure, tenured position as a physics professor at the University of Southern California for a faith walk of adventure, trusting in the Lord's design for the second half of his life. His twenty-five years as an educator helped prepare him to train evangelistic mission teams that have led several tens of thousands to Christ and brought the Father's healing touch to many thousands in East Africa. Late in 2000, Steve founded The Father's Touch Ministries and now travels extensively around the world to release encouragement among the sons of God. Steve has four grown children, two grandchildren, and currently resides in Torrance, California.