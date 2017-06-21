 
June 2017
Dane Flanigan - Asks Who is the Customer?

Innovation is expensive, true inventions comes from poignant leadership and common goals.
 
 
Dane Flanigan Asks Who is the Customer
Dane Flanigan Asks Who is the Customer
 
LOS ANGELES - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Do we sometimes marvel at the diagonal crosswalk - it's easy, safe and efficient. Could this be a revolutionary phase in pedestrian traffic? No. If you've ever traveled to Europe they have been doing this for decades. Cities like Santa Monica are thinking ahead because they realize tourism / people makes up a large part of their economy. Tourism makes up a large part of the California economy even the American economy – so why can't every city be innovative - people first?

Innovation is expensive, true inventions comes from poignant leadership and common goals. The argument could be made that Santa Monica has a large tax base, a diverse mix of small and large businesses and a classic attraction that only a few cities can boast: coastal property. But they also deal with some of the same issues that many cities around the world have: traffic, congestion, homelessness, crime and lack of funds to do everything.

Like any good business, Santa Monica realizes who their customers are - people. People who are walking to and from the beach, to and from work, to and from their hotels, exercising, and even driving. Santa Monica makes it easy: public parking garages, train lines, bike lanes even buses.

Every good business knows their customers and has a constant push to bring them in. The innovation comes from what customers want and the inventions are ideas that float around in meeting rooms and daily conversation.

Santa Monica isn't the only city, Pasadena has created a vibrant life out of Colorado Boulevard, San Francisco and New York were built on the ideas of tourism and customer logistics and even cities like Miami are developing more ways of people enjoying their communities outside of South Beach.

We can say the same thing about business – some companies just get it. They know their customer base and they make it easy.

By Dane Flanigan

Dane Flanigan is a business consultant who helps companies build strategies to grow sales.

http://www.daneflanigan.com

@OriginsDaneFlanigan

