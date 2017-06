Edward Banayoti established TransWorld Aerospace & Aviation Ltd (TWAA) to acquire small, and regional airline companies in Europe & Africa, to innovate those companies, and meet their customer's expectations.

Contact

Edward Banayoti

19053667320

ceo@transworld.company Edward Banayoti19053667320

End

-- Edward Banayoti (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Banayoti) established TransWorld Aerospace & Aviation Ltd (http://www.transworld.company)(TWAA) to acquire small, and regional airline companies in Europe & Africa, to innovate those companies, and meet their customer's expectations. We are focusing on restructuring distressed aviation, and airlines assets, by implementing cost reduction measures, best available IT, and strategic planning, as well as injecting the appropriate level of cash injection needed.TransWorld Aerospace & Aviation Ltd (http://www.transworld.company)is to offers Airlines and Airports an integrated range of Aviation ground services to contribute to their development by meeting the expectations of their customers. We understand the highly specialized needs of the aviation business and provide services of the highest standards.TransWorld Aerospace & Aviation Ltd (http://www.transworld.company)will be offering airline safety, manned & unmanned safety, risk and reliability analysis, safety critical tasks analysis, and international support and logistics. TransWorld Aerospace & Aviation Ltd ( http://www.transworld.company )will be offering spare parts supply, component repair, and airline operator .TransWorld Aerospace & Aviation Ltdis an independent subsidiary of CORNERSTONE Holdings Corp. (http://www.cornerstoneholdings.ca/)For more information, please contact mail@transworld.company