Canadian Entrepreneur expands Business Empire worldwide
International Business Magnate launches holding company to effectively run and develop a range of highly successful businesses including, Real Estate, Asset Management, Investment Management, Communications, Software, Defence, Military and Security.
TransWorld Aerospace & Aviation Ltdwill be offering airline safety, manned & unmanned safety, risk and reliability analysis, safety critical tasks analysis, and international support and logistics.TransWorld Aerospace & Aviation Ltd will be offering spare parts supply, component repair, and airline operator.
TransWorld Aerospace & Aviation Ltd www.transworld.company
Defence Unlimited Corporation (Canada, US, and UK)- www.defenceunlimited.com
Silent Circle Corporation-
EB Cornerstone Holdings – www.cornerstoneholdings.ca
Banayoti Asset Management Limited (UK)
Banayoti Capital Limited (UK)
He is the director of the company and CEO of Defence Unlimited International (Canada, USA, and UK).
Edward Sawiris Banayoti gained a degree in accounting from the University of Toronto, backed up with further studies at York University in Ontario. He commenced his commercial career, initially in the real estate, and hotel business, where he bought, upgraded and sold on 22 hotels that eventually became a major Canadian hotel chain. Edward Banayoti investment in many other real estate projects in Canada, and other parts around the world.
Alongside the hotel projects he also manages other businesses involved in exporting commodities to Egypt and other African countries. In 2010 the company was incorporated as an Ontario Corporation.
Edward Sawiris Banayoti formed Defence Unlimited International, a specialist organisation dealing in Government, Defence, Military and Security industries across the world and plays an important role within Banayoti Holdings. Defence Unlimited International www.defenceunlimited.com is now considered one of the largest defence contractors in the world.
Defence Unlimited Internationalis a member of the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI), which is the national voice of the Canadian Defence, and Security industries, a sector that employs 109,000 Canadians and generates more than $12.6 billion dollars for the Canadian economy every year.
Defence Unlimited International www.defenceunlimited.comoperates internationally in major countries throughout the world with some 240 specialist consultants, and few thousands security sub contractors.
Currently, Defence Unlimited International and Transpect have been awarded agencies to 50 companies within the defence and security sectors and are due to open more offices in Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Latin and South America.
Through Canadian Defence Export Control http://defenceexportcontrol.ca
BANAYOTI Holdings continues acquiring mid and larger size companies and are currently looking for such acquisitions throughout Europe. BANAYOTI Holdings invests in a wide spectrum of industries and prefer financially troubled targets.
TransWorld Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
***@transworld.company
