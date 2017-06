Sword Active Risk presents DATACONS with EMEA Partner of the Year Award

ARM Global Conference, The Dorchester Hotel, Mayfair, London

-- Sword Active Risk, a supplier of specialist risk management software and services, has honoured DATACONS with an EMEA Partner of the Year Award, presented at its London conference, part of the series of Active Risk Manager (ARM) Global Conferences. A partner for over three years, DATACONS has capitalized on the emerging market for Risk Management and Information Security Management in the Czech Republic, signing up a number of new clients in the last year. DATACONS markets, sells, and implements ARM, providing support services to local customers ensuring that user engagement with ARM is optimized to promote a risk based business culture throughout their organizations.DATACONS customers include government agencies and public sector bodies that are looking to embrace policies and processes to meet public sector governance standards, as well as private organizations looking to meet ISO31000 and ISO27001 international standards.Cestmir Pail, CEO of DATACONS said; "To succeed in business you need a clear vision, great products and excellent people who support you. In working with Sword Active Risk and ARM, we have gained all of these attributes, to the benefit of DATACONS and our clients."Charles Longridge, Director of Sales and Global Partnerships at Sword Active Risk said; "We are delighted to present the EMEA Partner of the Year award to DATACONS who have been been instrumental in opening up the emerging market in the Czech Republic. The DATACONS and Sword Active Risk partnership is proving a highly successful model and forms the basis for our continued joint expansion within the region."The Sword Active Risk Awards are discretionary awards presented to partners and customers for exceptional performance and innovation. Previous recipients include Downer, who won an Innovation Award for its outstanding approach to risk management throughout its organization.The next ARM Global Conferences take place on 11 – 12 July, in Washington DC, and on 28 September in Sydney, Australia. For more information and to book your place visit: http://www.armgcc.com/ london/ Founded in 2010, systems integrator DATACONS has its headquarters in Prague where it supports both public and private sector clients.For more information please visit: www.datacons.cz Sword Active Risk makes risk management simple, valuable and personal. Sword Active Risk provides the world's first risk management software that drives business performance by enhancing visibility, accountability and confidence at project, program and enterprise levels. Active Risk Manager (ARM) is the first solution available which integrates Risk Management, Cost Management and Schedule Management to show the real impact of risk, to enable better-informed decisions, and the ability to leverage risk, creating competitive advantage.Sword Active Risk is the project risk software provider of choice for the world's leading Energy, Infrastructure and Defense projects, working with organizations like the US Air Force, Bechtel, Crossrail, US Federal Aviation Administration, Lockheed Martin, Rio Tinto and Skanska to manage project risk worldwide.Sword Active Risk has offices in the UK, USA and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.In September 2013 Active Risk was acquired by Sword Group. For more information please visit: www.sword-group.comFor further information and a detailed view of Sword Active Risk and ARM please visit:www.sword-activerisk.comKeith RickettsVice President of MarketingSword Active Risk+44 (0) 1628 582500Keith.Ricketts@sword-activerisk.comAndreina West/Mary PhillipsPR Artistry+44 (0) 1491 845553andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk