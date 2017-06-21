News By Tag
Sword Active Risk presents DATACONS with EMEA Partner of the Year Award
ARM Global Conference, The Dorchester Hotel, Mayfair, London
DATACONS customers include government agencies and public sector bodies that are looking to embrace policies and processes to meet public sector governance standards, as well as private organizations looking to meet ISO31000 and ISO27001 international standards.
Cestmir Pail, CEO of DATACONS said; "To succeed in business you need a clear vision, great products and excellent people who support you. In working with Sword Active Risk and ARM, we have gained all of these attributes, to the benefit of DATACONS and our clients."
Charles Longridge, Director of Sales and Global Partnerships at Sword Active Risk said; "We are delighted to present the EMEA Partner of the Year award to DATACONS who have been been instrumental in opening up the emerging market in the Czech Republic. The DATACONS and Sword Active Risk partnership is proving a highly successful model and forms the basis for our continued joint expansion within the region."
The Sword Active Risk Awards are discretionary awards presented to partners and customers for exceptional performance and innovation. Previous recipients include Downer, who won an Innovation Award for its outstanding approach to risk management throughout its organization.
The next ARM Global Conferences take place on 11 – 12 July, in Washington DC, and on 28 September in Sydney, Australia. For more information and to book your place visit: http://www.armgcc.com/
About DATACONS
Founded in 2010, systems integrator DATACONS has its headquarters in Prague where it supports both public and private sector clients.
For more information please visit: www.datacons.cz
About Sword Active Risk
Sword Active Risk makes risk management simple, valuable and personal. Sword Active Risk provides the world's first risk management software that drives business performance by enhancing visibility, accountability and confidence at project, program and enterprise levels. Active Risk Manager (ARM) is the first solution available which integrates Risk Management, Cost Management and Schedule Management to show the real impact of risk, to enable better-informed decisions, and the ability to leverage risk, creating competitive advantage.
Sword Active Risk is the project risk software provider of choice for the world's leading Energy, Infrastructure and Defense projects, working with organizations like the US Air Force, Bechtel, Crossrail, US Federal Aviation Administration, Lockheed Martin, Rio Tinto and Skanska to manage project risk worldwide.
Sword Active Risk has offices in the UK, USA and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.
In September 2013 Active Risk was acquired by Sword Group. For more information please visit: www.sword-group.com
For further information and a detailed view of Sword Active Risk and ARM please visit:
www.sword-activerisk.com
