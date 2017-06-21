Global Onion Powder Market Research Report– Share, Size, Growth, Price, Trends, And Forecast 2017

The global onion powder market has grown at a significant rate owing to several factors. Some of these include ease of transportation, long-shelf life, wide availability and expanding applications in the food industry.

Contact

kanika sharma

***@imarcgroup.com kanika sharma

End

-- Onion powder is obtained from processed dehydrated onion and offers the same flavour as fresh onions in a convenient manner. The latest report by IMARC Group titled, "", finds that the global onion powder market reached a volume more than 33 Thousand Tons in 2016, growing at a CAGR of nearly 6% during 2009-2016. The demand for onion powder has increased owing to several factors. The primary factor that helped in establishing a wide consumer-base for onion powder is its long shelf-life up to 8-12 months which makes it available in the market all year round, even in the absence of raw onions. Apart from this, the transportation of onion powder is more economical than raw onions as onion powder carries less weigh and is not vulnerable to spoilage. In the urban regions, the demand for onion powder is also increasing because it can directly be used in the preparation of various dishes without indulging in difficult cooking procedures.• In the urban regions, it is preferred for its enhanced taste and better texture as an important ingredient in several dishes.• The increasing demand for the ready-to-eat snacks has also contributed to the growth of the market.• The consumption volume is expected to reach around 68 Thousand Tons by 2022.Onion powder is considered to offer enhanced taste and better texture owing to which it has become an essential ingredient in a number of applications in the food industry. It is used in seasonings, condiments, dry rubs, marinades, etc. to prepare several dishes such as soups, gravies, appetizers, seafood, meats, instant noodles and sauces. Another factor which has accelerated the consumption of onion powder in the food industry is the increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods, particularly in the urban regions. Consequently, the market is further expected to reach a volume of around 68 Thousand Tons by 2022.The report has evaluated the market on a regional basis and found that the US, India, Europe, Egypt and China are the major markets for onion powder. Moreover, an analysis of the competitive landscape is also provided along with the major players operative in the market. The report also provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up an onion powder manufacturing plant. The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the onion powder industry. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the onion powder industry in any manner.http://www.imarcgroup.com/categories/food-beverages-market-reportsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.+1-631-791-1145sales@imarcgroup.comhttp://www.imarcgroup.com@imarcglobal