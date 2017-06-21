News By Tag
Global Onion Powder Market Research Report– Share, Size, Growth, Price, Trends, And Forecast 2017
The global onion powder market has grown at a significant rate owing to several factors. Some of these include ease of transportation, long-shelf life, wide availability and expanding applications in the food industry.
Highlights of global onion powder market
• In the urban regions, it is preferred for its enhanced taste and better texture as an important ingredient in several dishes.
• The increasing demand for the ready-to-eat snacks has also contributed to the growth of the market.
• The consumption volume is expected to reach around 68 Thousand Tons by 2022.
Onion powder is considered to offer enhanced taste and better texture owing to which it has become an essential ingredient in a number of applications in the food industry. It is used in seasonings, condiments, dry rubs, marinades, etc. to prepare several dishes such as soups, gravies, appetizers, seafood, meats, instant noodles and sauces. Another factor which has accelerated the consumption of onion powder in the food industry is the increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods, particularly in the urban regions. Consequently, the market is further expected to reach a volume of around 68 Thousand Tons by 2022.
The report has evaluated the market on a regional basis and found that the US, India, Europe, Egypt and China are the major markets for onion powder. Moreover, an analysis of the competitive landscape is also provided along with the major players operative in the market. The report also provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up an onion powder manufacturing plant. The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the onion powder industry. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the onion powder industry in any manner.
