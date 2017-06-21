 
Industry News





Pandamoon Publishing Appoints Jill Crosby as Editor

 
 
Jill Crosby
Jill Crosby
AUSTIN, Texas - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Pandamoon Publishing is pleased to announce that Jill Crosby has accepted the position of Editor with Pandamoon Publishing. "Crosby's love of fantasy, horror, and sci-fi began as a child with her mother's bedtime stories, which eventually led to her focusing on these genres during her graduate studies at Lamar University," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing.

"Lamar's student literary magazine, Pulse selected her magical realism short story "Siren's Song" for publication in its Fall 2016 issue. While completing her M.A. in English at LU, Jill worked in the university's writing center helping all levels of students—and even professors—edit their papers, creative writing projects, and thesis work. While working at LU Literary Press, she discovered she enjoys helping other authors realize their ideas," Kramer added.

When asked why she chose to work for Pandamoon, Crosby said, "All of us on the Pandamoon team have different perspectives and approaches to achieving a common goal: helping authors tell stories. I'm excited to be working with people who think four of the best words in the English language are 'Once upon a time.'"

Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.

Contact
Matthew Kramer, Director of Marketing and Sales
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pandamoonpublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Editor, Publishing, Science Fiction
Industry:Books
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
