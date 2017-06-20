 
Industry News





Verified First and SmartSearch ATS Form New Partnership To Streamline Recruiting

Background screening now available alongside applicant tracking system
 
 
MERIDIAN, Idaho - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Verified First and SmartSearch have partnered to streamline the hiring process by adding powerful background screening tools to SmartSearch's talent acquisition and staffing management platform. As the premier pre-employment screening provider, Verified First brings a wide variety of search and verification services to recruiting professionals who utilize the SmartSearch recruitment system. The SaaS applications offered by Verified First and SmartSearch are integrated via a patent-pending technology developed by Verified First.

CEO of Verified First, Devon Dickinson, commented "SmartSearch has long been an innovator in recruiting software. Making background screening available inside their platform is just one more way they are proving to their clients they are dedicated to efficiency and quality in the recruitment process."

"Our integration with Verified First is one of the most hassle-free integrations we have ever done. It works well, works fast, and can be enabled within minutes. Although we always maintain neutrality when it comes to recommending partners we've added Verified First to our partner list because believe our clients will appreciate the value of their background screening solution." states LJ, Morris, CTO, ATS, Inc. makers of SmartSearch.

About SmartSearch: Advanced Personnel Systems, Inc., makers of SmartSearch talent acquisition and staffing management software, creates quality talent management and applicant tracking systems to streamline sourcing, recruiting and hiring in one easy-to-use solution. We help our clients recruit at the speed of life and stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing recruitment landscape. https://www.aps2k.com/

About Verified First: Headquartered in Meridian, Idaho, Verified First is the premier background and drug screening company. Our customizable search solutions help companies of all industries validate and verify potential employees. We take pride in our ability to work with organizations of all sizes, and our global reach enables us to solve even the toughest background screening challenges quickly and efficiently. www.VerifiedFirst.com

Ian Bellais, Director of Business Development
***@verifiedfirst.com
Source:
Email:***@verifiedfirst.com
Posted By:***@verifiedfirst.com Email Verified
