Verified First and SmartSearch ATS Form New Partnership To Streamline Recruiting
Background screening now available alongside applicant tracking system
CEO of Verified First, Devon Dickinson, commented "SmartSearch has long been an innovator in recruiting software. Making background screening available inside their platform is just one more way they are proving to their clients they are dedicated to efficiency and quality in the recruitment process."
"Our integration with Verified First is one of the most hassle-free integrations we have ever done. It works well, works fast, and can be enabled within minutes. Although we always maintain neutrality when it comes to recommending partners we've added Verified First to our partner list because believe our clients will appreciate the value of their background screening solution." states LJ, Morris, CTO, ATS, Inc. makers of SmartSearch.
About SmartSearch:
About Verified First: Headquartered in Meridian, Idaho, Verified First is the premier background and drug screening company. Our customizable search solutions help companies of all industries validate and verify potential employees. We take pride in our ability to work with organizations of all sizes, and our global reach enables us to solve even the toughest background screening challenges quickly and efficiently. www.VerifiedFirst.com
