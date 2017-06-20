News By Tag
Learn about the Buzz for Clearwater's Community Garden at 3rd Annual Brunch at the Fort Harr
Join in the buzz as the Clearwater Community Garden celebrates two full years of operation with brunch and bees.
"We will be celebrating our success over the past two years while raising funds for a Bee and Pollinator habitat at our garden," said Howard Warshauer, the founder of the Community Garden. "We do this while we enjoy the excellent food from the Ft. Harrison staff and chefs, the camaraderie of our supporters, wonderful entertainment and more."
"The Community Garden's pollinator garden will attract bees and other pollinators, and will help ensure the continued health of the garden," said Warshauer.
Per OneGreenPlanet.com, the work done by bees and other pollinators account for nearly one-third of all food produced. Pollination is essential to plant reproduction.
Included in the event will be a raffle of gift cards and vouchers to some of Downtown Clearwater's shops and restaurants, and many garden items. All proceeds will benefit the Gateway Community Garden.
In its first two full years of operation, the Community Garden has expanded to 36 plots, regularly hosting potluck dinners and educational programs at the Moss Construction Shelter.
For more information on this event or to RSVP, please call (727) 793 4446.
About Clearwater Community Gardens:The Community Garden was founded in 2014 with the purpose of building community in the Gateway area of downtown Clearwater. The program, run under the auspices of the Clearwater Garden Club, provides families the opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy a project that also puts healthy fresh food on the dinner table. https://www.facebook.com/
About the Clearwater Garden Club:
Since 1950 Clearwater Garden Club members have sought to bring delight to Clearwater residents through outreach programs, community projects and social gatherings that promote the conservation and beautification of our natural surroundings, and a sense of community. For more information visit: http://www.clearwatergardenclub.org
About the Fort Harrison Religious Retreat:
Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many charitable events and community organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since its top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard and incorporated in 1954.
