Join in the buzz as the Clearwater Community Garden celebrates two full years of operation with brunch and bees.

Contact

Howard Warshauer

***@gmail.com Howard Warshauer

End

-- Bees and pollinators will be on the educational agenda on August 20, when Clearwater Community Gardens hold their 3Annual Community Garden Brunch Fundraiser at the Church of Scientology's Historic Fort Harrison retreat. Tickets for the brunch are $20, with all funds collected from ticket sales going to the Community Garden. The event will begin at 11:00am in the Fort Harrison's Crystal Ballroom and will end by 1:30."We will be celebrating our success over the past two years while raising funds for a Bee and Pollinator habitat at our garden," said Howard Warshauer, the founder of the Community Garden. "We do this while we enjoy the excellent food from the Ft. Harrison staff and chefs, the camaraderie of our supporters, wonderful entertainment and more.""The Community Garden's pollinator garden will attract bees and other pollinators, and will help ensure the continued health of the garden," said Warshauer.Per OneGreenPlanet.com, the work done by bees and other pollinators account for nearly one-third of all food produced. Pollination is essential to plant reproduction.Included in the event will be a raffle of gift cards and vouchers to some of Downtown Clearwater's shops and restaurants, and many garden items. All proceeds will benefit the Gateway Community Garden.In its first two full years of operation, the Community Garden has expanded to 36 plots, regularly hosting potluck dinners and educational programs at the Moss Construction Shelter.The Community Garden was founded in 2014 with the purpose of building community in the Gateway area of downtown Clearwater. The program, run under the auspices of the Clearwater Garden Club, provides families the opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy a project that also puts healthy fresh food on the dinner table. https://www.facebook.com/ ClearwaterCommunityGardens Since 1950 Clearwater Garden Club members have sought to bring delight to Clearwater residents through outreach programs, community projects and social gatherings that promote the conservation and beautification of our natural surroundings, and a sense of community. For more information visit: http://www.clearwatergardenclub.org Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many charitable events and community organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since its top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard and incorporated in 1954.