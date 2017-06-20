Amazing Lash Studio In Merrick Eyelash Extensions FAQ's

ALS-Summer-Facebook 1200x628

-- New to eyelash extensions? At Amazing Lash Studio Merrick there are options for all!With four proprietary eyelash extensions guests can choose from cute, sexy, natural and gorgeous. Your stylists will conduct a style consultation on your first visit to understand the look you are seeking and how to customize our styles to achieve the lashes you are seeking.Whether it's your first time or fifteenth, we want your experience to be enjoyable! Below are frequently asked questions to help put your mind at ease.• Are eyelash extensions safe? Yes! We only use professional grade glue which will never come in contact with your skin, as it's applies 1mm away from your lash line.• How long do eyelash extensions last? Depending on the natural growth cycle of your own lashes and daily routine they can last anywhere from 2-4 weeks.• How can I take care of my new lashes? Avoid wetting your lashes for 24-48 hours, wash your lashes, avoid steam, or saunas and brush lashes daily with the Amazing Lash Studio wand.Amazing Lash Studio has products that are specially formulated to work with eyelash extensions.Visit the Merrick location today at 2073 Merrick Road Merrick, NY 11566.