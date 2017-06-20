News By Tag
CyberSecurity International Symposium To Examine Risks of Smart Cities
50% Discount Registration Coupon available for CyberSecurity Symposium in Chicago, July 10-11
A special session at the CyberSecurity International Symposium, July 10-11, 2017 in Chicago will examine results from recent research on several smart cities across the globe and reveal the various vulnerabilities that governments, public companies, citizens and tech leaders must be aware of. Led by Trend Micro, the session will discuss best practices and recommendations on how to secure data and devices will also be shared.
Organized by the Smart Grid Observer, the Symposium will take an in-depth look at the latest cyber security threats and trends, as well as real-world strategies for securing critical networks and data in enterprise, commercial, government and industrial environments. The event will bring together industry practitioners, researchers, regulators and solution providers for two days of focused networking and information sharing at the cutting edge of cyber security.
"This will be a tremendous opportunity to network with those who are pushing the envelope of cyber security in today's environment,"
50% off discount registration for the Symposium is currently available – attendees should enter the special code "CST50" when registering to receive the special pricing. Register at: http://www.cybersecurity-
Companies confirmed to speak include Tripwire, Aetna, Fireglass, Cryptzone, CloudPassage, Carnegie Mellon University, Sixgill, SecurityScorecard, Trend Micro, CounterTack, Lastline, Arbor Networks, Cyber adAPT, UpGuard, VMware, Sumo Logic, Lacework, Hexadite, AsTech Consulting, Coronet, Ixia, Sonatype, SecureKey, FTI Consulting, GigaTrust, and others.
Topics to be addressed include:
· Developing A Real-World, Effective Strategy for Enterprise Network Security
· Commercializing Military-Grade Network Security
· Excellence in the Essentials: Managing Complexity Through Foundational Controls
· Demystifying the Dark Web
· The Importance of Evaluating Third Party Risk
· Understanding the Risks of Smart Cities
· Hacking Exposed: Malware and Rootkits
· The Weaponization of IoT-based Botnets
· BYOD Policy in Today's Gig Economy
· New York's Game-Changing Cybersecurity Rules and Beyond
· Using the Cloud to Secure the Cloud
· Leveraging Security Analytics and Big Data to Bolster Security in the Cloud
· New Approaches to Cloud Security: Achieving Zero-Day Breach Detection
· DevOps Lessons Learned From Detroit to Deming
· Automating Security in a Continuous Delivery Culture
· And more
"IBM's CEO recently observed that cybercrime is the greatest threat to every profession, every industry, and every company in the world," Coran says. "This Symposium is designed to help organizations get a grip on this threat and meet it head on with the latest technologies, best practices and success strategies."
The Symposium is organized by the Smart Grid Observer, an online information portal and weekly newsletter serving the global smart electric grid industry. Event partners include: CIO Review, the Illinois Technology Association (ITA), the Illinois Security Professionals Association, Cyber Security Ventures, InfoSec Conferences, Cyware, Cyber Wire, Cyber Defense Magazine, Loss Prevention Magazine, The Record, SecuritySolutionsWatch.com, Navigant Research, TechSquare Labs, WITI, Voices of Leaders, Mind Commerce, and others.
The Symposium will be held at the Conference Chicago Center, 525 S. State Street in downtown Chicago.
For full information and to register, visit www.cybersecurity-
Contact
Daniel Coran, Program Manager
CyberSecurity International Symposium 2017
18153103343
***@cybersecurity-
