 
News By Tag
* Mufon
* Harzan
* Racism
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hamilton
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

Jan Harzan, Executive Director of MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) Must Resign Petition

 
 
Sign Our Petition
Sign Our Petition
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mufon
* Harzan
* Racism

Industry:
* Media

Location:
* Hamilton - Ontario - Canada

HAMILTON, Ontario - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- In May 2017, the MUFON State Director for both Pennsylvania and Delaware and Inner Circle member, John Ventre, posted what can only be called a racist rant to his private Facebook page. Several people reacted to it suggesting that such opinions were appalling. MUFON's Executive Director and Inner Circle member, Jan Harzan, reacted with what was called a non-apology, attacking those who had reacted negatively, calling them haters, and then suggested that these haters might be worse than Ventre. The offensive posts, as well as the critical comments were then removed. Harzan eventually announced that Ventre had been fired as the State Director for both states. The reaction came only after there had been more bad public relations for MUFON.

Listen to Kevin Randles Radio Interview with Jan Harzan on "A Different Perspective" at https://youtu.be/VySGFlOTAak.



Not long after this, it was discovered that another of the Inner Circle members, J Z Knight had, in a drunken rant, made other racially charged comments about the Jews, Mexicans, gays, Catholics and organic farmers. Harzan, on learning this, ignored the severity of the comments saying that if she had been a state director, he would have fired her. All three remain on the Inner Circle and while it is suggested that this Inner Circle has no real influence over the workings of MUFON, other documentation, including the MUFON website suggests otherwise.

Given the slow reaction to Ventre's racist rant, and the lack of real concern about such attitudes at the highest levels of the MUFON organization as evidenced by Harzan's public comments about both Ventre and Knight, it is time to remove these high-ranking MUFON officials from positions of power and oversight. The problem is systemic at the top and such attitudes can filter down through the organization. Rather than standby and watch that happen, it is time to make a change. If you agree, then sign this petition.

Here Is The Link To The Petition:

https://www.change.org/p/jan-harzan-executive-director-of...

Media Contact
Rob McConnell
905-575-1222
***@xzbn.net
End
Source:The 'X' Zone Broadcast Network
Email:***@xzbn.net Email Verified
Tags:Mufon, Harzan, Racism
Industry:Media
Location:Hamilton - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
REL-MAR McConnell Media Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share