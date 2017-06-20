 
Industry News





Elisiontec Announced VICIDial and Zoho Integration Service with Custom Features

Elisiontec announced to offer the service of integration among VICIDial, open source call center solution and Zoho, CRM system.
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Elision Technolab LLP is an Ahmedabad based company which has been in operation for more than 10 years. The company has been serving its customers with advanced services and solutions. In a recent event, the spokesperson of the company has made an announcement to offer VICIDial Zoho Integration. The offered service is more benefited to call centers, customer care centers and customer support centers.

The offered service will integrate both, VICIDial: an open source call center solution and Zoho: a CRM system to work in a harmony. Once both, of the mentioned solutions are integrated together, these can be used with a single sign on which is one of the major features in the offered service. It means one may use the features of Zoho CRM within VICIDial screen or one may use the VICIDial dialer within Zoho CRM. This will save time and efforts required to switch back and forth among call center solution and CRM software. From a single window, the major functions of the other system can be used and managed without any errors or conflicts.

"The matter of fact is both are huge systems individually and mostly used for their own purposes. The VICIDial is a full fledged call center solution which is used to run inbound, outbound or blended calling campaigns. At the same time, Zoho is a complete CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system which is used to manage the information of a lead aka customer or prospect. In a majority of cases, while an agent is making or receiving a call from/through VICIDial, he/ she will need to see the details of that particular lead to offer a personalized experience. These details are stored in a CRM system such as Zoho. The agent may need to make changes in the lead record during the call which would be done in the Zoho CRM system. However, the call disposition aka the result or conclusion of the call has to be added as a disposition in the call center solution, i.e., VICIDial. Also, the call logs are available in the VICIDial. Here, as you may see there is a lot of back and forth between these two systems to finish the operations related to a lead. However, if one have integrated the VICIDIal and Zoho with our service, the agent may use all major features of a single system without switching back and forth between two systems.", shared the spokesperson of the company.

Below is the list of features offered as part of this integration service:

·         Single sign on working flexibility

·         Click to call in Zoho CRM

·         VICIDial dialer in Zoho CRM

·         Lead record popup in VICIDial which is fetched from Zoho

·         Add/ Edit/ Update record functionality within VICIDial for a lead record which will be reflected in Zoho as well

·         And many more

To know more about the offered services and full list of features, visit http://www.elisiontec.com/vicidial-zoho-integration/

Contact
Elision Technolab LLP
***@elisiontec.com
***@elisiontec.com
