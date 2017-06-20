News By Tag
A New Approach to Pilot Training: SKY4u and the importance of the Next Generation Course (NGC)
SKY4u reveal one of the best ways for pilots to pass airline assessments.
The Next Generation Course (NGC) has been conducted for more than two years already, making it attractive to the partner airlines by bridging the gap between the flight schools and airline training. Since it was set up by SKY4u together with partner flight schools from all over Europe, it caught the attention of several airlines realising better pass rates of the pilots attending their assessments. Ryanair acknowledged the need for "A new approach to pilot training", mentioning the APCC (Airline Pilot Certificate Course) at the EATS 2015 in Warsaw.
The core training focuses on aircraft systems (CBT), Jet Orientation (JOC) with advanced jet handling skills, Multi Crew training (MCC), Crew Resource Management (CRM), Interview Preparation and the introduction into Line Flights and Operation (LOFT) as an opportunity to implement a flexible, efficient and effective way to educate young pilots before entering the airline.
SKY4u offers a compact training package for the NGC / APCC to be completed within 32 days or a flexible modular system depending on each individual's availability, taking into account the previous experience which will be evaluated in a free "Intake Session" at their own 737NG fixed base simulator located at Lufthansa Flight Training Center in Berlin (SXF). Recently Ryanair has decided to install the same type of simulator for their own training needs.Successful candidates will be lead through an intense and quality driven training syllabus, with continuous progress checks, airline standards and airline instructor's supervision and guidance. During the NGC / APCC, SKY4u supports the candidates to pass airline assessments. The question to ask is why do candidates fail airlines assessments, and why do they pass? To break it down to the core facts: student pilots fail the assessments due to lack of professional preparation, and they pass because they have tools at hand that are being used in airline cockpits before the students even have entered such workplace."
