Interior designers launched their new overhauled website
London based design practice 3 Fingers Design Studio Celebrates New Beginnings
Having continued to go from strength to strength, this open minded team is now ready to expand their reach by rebranding their website 3fingers.co.uk, introducing a new in-house graphic design service, and preparing to welcome a brand new team member.
Bogdan Mehedinti, designerat 3 Fingers said: "We are excited to announce that 3 Fingers Design Studio has now reached a stage where we are ready to grow, and expand our reach and team.
"Our website 3fingers.co.uk has received a complete design overhaul. Featuring a more detailed service list, an updated portfolio, and more about our design team, our brand new, highly responsive website has been designed to offer the ultimate user friendly experience."
With over 15 years' experience of commercial, workplace, hospitality, and high-end residential design we have completed a wide range of projects in many locations throughout the world; from London to New Zealand, from small homes and coffee shops to restaurants, bars and Nightclubs.
3 Fingers Design Studio is an interior design company that is renowned for providing compelling and strong architectural and interior design solutions for a wide range of industries. Dedicated to making any environment work structurally, aesthetically, and functionally, this latest period of change proves that this is an ambitious interior design company that is more than ready to broaden its reach.
Mihail Cuzzini, Architectural Designer at 3 Fingers Design Studio added: "At the same time as our website launch, we are also preparing to welcome a new team member which we are extremely excited about. We will also introduce a new graphic design in house service.
"Testament to our hard work and commitment over the years, we are looking forward to expanding our team and service offering. We hope that these positive changes will open the door to new and exciting opportunities for the business as a whole."
And the latest addition to the 3 Finger's design team is perfectly equipped with the experience, knowledge and skills to become a valued member of this expanding interior design company.
Ash Flawn, a highly skilled graphic designer, has 12 years' industry experience delivering graphics for some of the UK's biggest blue chip clients. With a distinctive style and flair, Ash constantly pushes the boundaries of conventional design to deliver results that always make an impact, in a wide range of environments.
If you require any further information about 3 Finger's extensive interior design services, make sure you visit their website www.3fingers.co.uk
