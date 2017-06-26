 
June 2017
Octal Info Solution named among the Best App Development companies in the UK

 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Octal Info Solution has added another feather in its cap. It is one proud moment for the globally renowned brand of IT consulting and software solutions, grounded in the UK, USA, Singapore, Italy, and India, to announce its inclusion in the prestigious list of the best app development companies present in the UK in 2017.
The research is published by the app developer marketplace, Business of Apps. The list included: Intellectsoft, Octal Info Solution, 3 Sided Cube, Fan Studio, Hedghehog lab, Konstant Info Solution, Fueled, Corporation Pop, Promatics, Miquido, Mind Inventory, Nodes, Borne, Apadmi, Chelsea Apps Factory, The Distance, Magora Systems, Ready4s, Mubaloo, Nomtek, The Sound Pipe Media, Waracle and Red C.

Selection of the Best companies was conducted on the basis of in-depth knowledge and range of their experience acquired in enterprise and SME-level development for both B2B and B2C purposes.

On being quizzed about the achievement, Arun Goyal, MD, Octal Info Solution, asserted, "It's always a good feeling to see the hard work and dedication reap great results. We feel proud of this accomplishment and look forward to serve the clients in a better manner with the excelled quality products."

Author of the research, Alberto Furlan, said, "The UK is amongst the leading countries in the world when comes to app development and design, and since the marketplace is full of talented and experienced app development companies – that's why we decided to write this guide on the best of them and how to choose the right business partner for your business- houses"

With an experience of more than 12 years, and backed by 150+ experts, this prestigious organization has earned an ISO 9001:2008. The firm enjoys a royal partnership with Microsoft Gold Partner, NASSCOM, STPI, and caters excellent services to more than 1200 clients in around 40 nations.Visit us at https://www.octalsoftware.co.uk/ for more information.

Media Contact
Octal Info Solution
enquiry@octalsoftware.co.uk
Source:Octal Info Solution
Email:***@octalsoftware.co.uk
Page Updated Last on: Jun 26, 2017
