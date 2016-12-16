News By Tag
Octal Info Solution establishes Silver Partnership with Samsung Enterprise Alliance Program (SEAP)
Arun Goyal, MD, Octal Info Solution says, "The established link between our company and Samsung Enterprise Alliance Program is the greatest business leap since our inception. We are overjoyed to have achieved this heightened stature. Our focus which lies in collaborating with clients to provide them with competitive solutions and also our analyzing business needs, streamlining business process and maximizing competitive advantage got a new dimension. The customers are the indispensable body of this company whose needs are of vital importance to us and therefore this step towards expansion and networking is a humble attempt to provide our loyal customers with better service."
The Samsung Enterprise Alliance Program (SEAP) is a branch of Samsung which aids companies in the use of Samsung products and solutions. It helps to access features on devices and advanced technologies on devices under Samsung mobile. Not only does it provide local and global marketing and distribution activities, but also offers technical support and expertise to its partners in regard with solution development and market positioning. The main motive is to develop differentiated mobile solutions to cater to the customer's demand.
The tie up with SEAP provides marketing skills and sales resources opportunities to help the company develop and succeed in-market. On receiving greater occasion to promote solution, SEAP will aid Octal Info Solution to build a network not only amongst internal Samsung teams but also with their clients. As a result, the company will be competent enough to attain global strength to strive into development of business.
Armed with an experience of over eleven years and backed by 150+ experts, Octal Info Solution has earned an ISO 9001:2008 certificate. Octal has a partnership with Microsoft Gold Partner, NASSCOM,STPI, and is providing excellent service to above 1200 clients in about 40 nations. The company has been able to produce extensive enterprise level solutions that are utility based too, in association with technology like Open Source, dot Net, Android & iPhone development etc.
The strong and highly accessible IT solutions are tailored in such a way that they can easily overcome challenges in the market as they come, to keep customers satisfied. Technology honchos like NASSCOM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, STPI, Acquia, and D&B are known to be associated with Octal Info Solution for over many years. Visit us at http://www.octalsoftware.com for more indepth details or queries.
