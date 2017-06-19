 
News By Tag
* July 4 Frederick Douglass
* Martha S Vineyard
* Abigail McGrath Dorothy West
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Martha's Vineyard
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019


Renaissance House Martha's Vineyard Invites Public to July 4 Reading of Frederick Douglass Speech

Abigail McGrath, Founder of Renaissance House Writers Retreat, Welcomes People of All Ages to Participate in Dramatic Reading of Frederick Douglass' Historic Speech "What Does Fourth of July Mean to the Negro" at Martha's Vineyard's Inkwell Beach
 
 
Frederick Douglass
Frederick Douglass
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
July 4 Frederick Douglass
Martha S Vineyard
Abigail McGrath Dorothy West

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Martha's Vineyard - Massachusetts - US

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The public is invited to celebrate of diversity and human rights by participating in the Renaissance House: Retreat for Writers & Artists' 11th annual free dramatic reading of Frederick Douglass' powerful landmark speech "What Does the Fourth of July Mean to the Negro?" taking place on July 4 at 4:00 in the afternoon on Martha's Vineyard historic Inkwell Beach in Oak Bluffs.

Readers of all ages are invited to help bring the words of Frederick Douglass to life. Each volunteer reader will recite different sections of the 10,000-plus word address Douglass wrote in 1852 in the midst of slavery. Although its been over 150 years since Frederick Douglass delivered his Fourth of July speech at a convention in Rochester, New York, the message is especially resonate during this turbulent political era.

Lifelong Martha's Vineyard summer resident, Abigail McGrath, the founder of Renaissance House, created this community reading to celebrate the continuing impact of Douglass, the first Black citizen in U.S. history to hold a high-ranking government office.

"There is just something about Frederick Douglass' words being carried out over the Atlantic waters where millions of Africans lost their lives during the Middle Passage," McGrath said. "These blue waters are the perfect natural backdrop for public open-air readings of the most powerful anti-slavery message of all time – the Frederick Douglass' 1852 Independence Day Speech."

The architects for the Frederick Douglass reading include Frederick Collins, a law professor at John Jay College, an historical expert on Douglass, a cultural advocate and resident of Oak Bluffs. The director-editor-producer is Makani Themba, Chief Strategist at Higher Ground Change Strategies based in Detroit, Michigan.  A social justice innovator and pioneer in the field of change communications and narrative strategy, she has spent more than 20 years supporting organizations, coalitions and philanthropic institutions in developing high impact change initiatives.  She condensed the speech and tailored it to fit the needs of those who participate.

Renaissance House is a writers retreat sponsored by the Helene Johnson and Dorothy West Foundation. West, the author of the award-winning novel and film The Wedding, and her poet cousin Johnson (Mc Grath's mother) were writers during the Harlem Renaissance. In the year 2000, it was founded by McGrath, an author, playwright and filmmaker, who was the inspiration for the novel The Wedding. Renaissance House provides writers and other artists with a subsidized retreat away from life's responsibilities and the space in which to create new works of art. It is one of the few retreats designed for issue-oriented writers, writers of color and writers of social justice.

Readers are requested to arrive by 3:30pm.  The reading begins at 4:00pm. For more on the Frederick Douglass reading on July 4, please call Renaissance House at 917-747-0367 (tel:917-747-0367) or email Renaissancehse@aol.com.

Contact
Fern Gillespie
***@aol.com
End
Source:Renaissance House
Email:***@aol.com
Posted By:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:July 4 Frederick Douglass, Martha S Vineyard, Abigail McGrath Dorothy West
Industry:Arts
Location:Martha's Vineyard - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fern Gillespie Communications PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share