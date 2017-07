Xenia Community Theater Holds Annual X*ACT Awards

Calling all theater and art enthusiasts, community supporters and anyone interested in community theater.

-- The Xenia Area Community Theater and Art Gallery will hold its Fourth Annual X*ACT Awards, Saturday, July 15th at 7:30pm. The public is invited.The annual awards is one of the most anticipated events in both the community and for the people who work hard to keep community theatre alive. "All of us at X*ACT, both the cast and crew, our members, sponsors as well as our devoted patrons are excited to showcase our local talent this July" said Executive Director, Tom Blessing.During performances throughout the season audience members vote on nominations for award categories such as: costumes, lighting, actors in supporting and lead roles, Best Director, and many more! "It is a scientific calculation based on the feedback of those who come to the plays and provide a tally of their choices in each category", said Blessing. Presenters are invited to introduce nominees and will announce the winner in each category.There will be a reception after the awards catered by Current Cuisine of Yellow Springs. Select Wine is provided by Caesar Creek Vineyards, dress is casual. Seating is very limited for this event. Please RSVP by calling 372-0516 before July 8th.The 2017 X*ACT Awards are sponsored in part by generous donations from Caesar Creek Vineyards and the Karen J. Stuck Foundation, Dr. Gerald & Lynda Troy and Blessing Enterprises.The Xenia Area Community Theater and Gallery is located at 42 E. Second Street in Xenia. Play season runs from September through June with summer months dedicated to children's workshops. For more information, visit www.xeniaact.org. This event is FREE; donations are welcome.Categories and Nominees 2017:COSTUMESDebra Zweber - Little WomenThe Cast - Greater TunaRachel Smith - The Great GatsbyTony Copper, Penelope Winters - House of HorrorsDebra Zweber - The Importance of Being EarnestSOUND OPERATORChristopher Webb - The Importance of Being EarnestHeath Grooms - House of HorrorsBruce Lemon - Little WomenHarry Woosley - Greater TunaHarrry Woosley - Same Time Next YearLIGHTS OPERATORTanya Kimmet - House of HorrorsHarry Woosley - The Importance of Being EarnestHarry Woosley - Little WomenTanya Kimmet - Greater TunaTanya Kimmet - Odd Couple (Female Version)SET DESIGNConnie Strait, Sally Day - The Importance of Being EarnestJennifer Sparks, Steve Edwards - Little WomenCheryl Dern , Edith Waugh - Same Time Next YearTony Copper,Penelope Winters - Odd Couple (Female Version)Harry Woosley, Steve Edwards, Russ Dern - Greater TunaACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLEKylee Pauley - The Importance of Being EarnestIsabelle Wickline - Little WomenConnie Strait - House of HorrorsKylee Pauley - House of HorrorsEmily Webb - Little WomenACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLEBrian Louis - House of HorrorsNathan Hudson - Greater TunaAnand Sharma - The Great GatsbyChristian Yates - House of HorrorsChristopher Webb - Greater TunaACTOR IN A LEADING ROLETim Moore - The Great GatzbyMike Frazier - Greater TunaAl Yarcho - Greater TunaAnand Sharma - The Importance of Being EarnestPatrick Taylor - House of HorrorsACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLEKathleen Day - The Importance of Being EarnestAbigale Conner - Odd Couple (Female Version)Sandy Coleman - Same Time Next YearElizabeth Smith - Little WomenIsabel Tettau - Little WomenDIRECTORTony Copper, Penelope Winters - House of HorrorsConnie Strait, Brian Louis - The Importance of Being EarnestRuss Dern - Greater TunaJennifer Sparks, Edith Waugh - Little WomenTony Copper - Odd Couple (Female Version)