Xenia Community Theater Holds Annual X*ACT Awards
Calling all theater and art enthusiasts, community supporters and anyone interested in community theater.
The annual awards is one of the most anticipated events in both the community and for the people who work hard to keep community theatre alive. "All of us at X*ACT, both the cast and crew, our members, sponsors as well as our devoted patrons are excited to showcase our local talent this July" said Executive Director, Tom Blessing.
During performances throughout the season audience members vote on nominations for award categories such as: costumes, lighting, actors in supporting and lead roles, Best Director, and many more! "It is a scientific calculation based on the feedback of those who come to the plays and provide a tally of their choices in each category", said Blessing. Presenters are invited to introduce nominees and will announce the winner in each category.
There will be a reception after the awards catered by Current Cuisine of Yellow Springs. Select Wine is provided by Caesar Creek Vineyards, dress is casual. Seating is very limited for this event. Please RSVP by calling 372-0516 before July 8th.
The 2017 X*ACT Awards are sponsored in part by generous donations from Caesar Creek Vineyards and the Karen J. Stuck Foundation, Dr. Gerald & Lynda Troy and Blessing Enterprises.
The Xenia Area Community Theater and Gallery is located at 42 E. Second Street in Xenia. Play season runs from September through June with summer months dedicated to children's workshops. For more information, visit www.xeniaact.org. This event is FREE; donations are welcome.
Categories and Nominees 2017:
COSTUMES
Debra Zweber - Little Women
The Cast - Greater Tuna
Rachel Smith - The Great Gatsby
Tony Copper, Penelope Winters - House of Horrors
Debra Zweber - The Importance of Being Earnest
SOUND OPERATOR
Christopher Webb - The Importance of Being Earnest
Heath Grooms - House of Horrors
Bruce Lemon - Little Women
Harry Woosley - Greater Tuna
Harrry Woosley - Same Time Next Year
LIGHTS OPERATOR
Tanya Kimmet - House of Horrors
Harry Woosley - The Importance of Being Earnest
Harry Woosley - Little Women
Tanya Kimmet - Greater Tuna
Tanya Kimmet - Odd Couple (Female Version)
SET DESIGN
Connie Strait, Sally Day - The Importance of Being Earnest
Jennifer Sparks, Steve Edwards - Little Women
Cheryl Dern , Edith Waugh - Same Time Next Year
Tony Copper,Penelope Winters - Odd Couple (Female Version)
Harry Woosley, Steve Edwards, Russ Dern - Greater Tuna
ACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLE
Kylee Pauley - The Importance of Being Earnest
Isabelle Wickline - Little Women
Connie Strait - House of Horrors
Kylee Pauley - House of Horrors
Emily Webb - Little Women
ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE
Brian Louis - House of Horrors
Nathan Hudson - Greater Tuna
Anand Sharma - The Great Gatsby
Christian Yates - House of Horrors
Christopher Webb - Greater Tuna
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Tim Moore - The Great Gatzby
Mike Frazier - Greater Tuna
Al Yarcho - Greater Tuna
Anand Sharma - The Importance of Being Earnest
Patrick Taylor - House of Horrors
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Kathleen Day - The Importance of Being Earnest
Abigale Conner - Odd Couple (Female Version)
Sandy Coleman - Same Time Next Year
Elizabeth Smith - Little Women
Isabel Tettau - Little Women
DIRECTOR
Tony Copper, Penelope Winters - House of Horrors
Connie Strait, Brian Louis - The Importance of Being Earnest
Russ Dern - Greater Tuna
Jennifer Sparks, Edith Waugh - Little Women
Tony Copper - Odd Couple (Female Version)
