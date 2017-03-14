News By Tag
Glostik Willy: Toast The Coast Tour
Joined by FlowPoetry on his Weaving Whispers Tour, both artists are set to blaze down the road on this spring tour to The West Coast.
Glostik Willy, a three-piece funky rock trio from Marion, Indiana, sets out for their Toast The Coast Spring Tour 2017 on March 22nd, 2017. The band recently featured their Video Release of the song Alibi from their new album, "Willy Town".
Accompanying Glostik Willy on the tour as special guest is jam poet FlowPoetry on his "Weaving Whispers" Spring Tour 2017. FlowPoetry, the originator of Jam Poetry from Madison, WI, will weave his socially conscious poems and stories throughout each show bringing a spoken word element to each event.
For a full list of tour dates, including artist introduction, contact information, photos, audio and video files, please visit, http://glostikwilly.com and https://www.facebook.com/
PRESS
Glostik Willy has staked their turf on the national music scene through heavy-hitting drums, expansively shredding guitar riffs, and thundering bass slaps. This is "Hippy Metal" for those who like their jam-bands with a dose of head-banging and horn-checks!
Glostik Willy was formed in early 2008 by Jameson "Jay Moe" Bradford (guitar), his brother Ralf Mowf (drums) and childhood best friend Buddha Aguilar (bass). At the time, the boys were already five year veterans of the Midwest Music scene, having started their first band together at age 12. "…Unique and talented…."
Since then, Glostik Willy has developed and sought to bridge the gap between rock and jam by forming their own genre of music that can only be described as "Hippy Metal". To date, Glostik Willy has logged over 600 performances in more than 25 states and 2 countries. The band has hosted eight Midwest music and arts festivals, including their signature Willy Fest (headlined this past year by Molly Hatchet), and performed sets at over 70 festivals around the country. "This band is a good old, down and dirty rock and roll machine. These guys blew me away…!" exclaims Buckeye Music Magazine. "A driving force in the Midwest scene…explosive (and) progressive…
Glostik Willy continues to thrive on the road spreading their love for music to anyone with an open ear. Their mission is to create an experience that will change the world by entertaining any and all walks of life, bringing fans, friends, and family together to enjoy and value art, love and music. To that end, they have pioneered a fan-centric method of touring in which they regularly ride along with van-loads of followers, have dedicated time and effort to supporting notable social causes in their hometown of Marion, IN, and seek to include a variety of creative expression at their shows (including visual arts, performance art, poetry, fire-spinning and flow arts). "The originators of "Hippy Metal," the band truly knows how to shred. …The Indiana trio has built up a huge fan base (for) these blistering displays of rock n' roll power." states TheUntz.com.
Contact
Tom Blessing
media@alchemyhouse.com
End
