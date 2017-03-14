 
Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Glostik Willy: Toast The Coast Tour

Joined by FlowPoetry on his Weaving Whispers Tour, both artists are set to blaze down the road on this spring tour to The West Coast.
 
 
Glostik Willy
Glostik Willy
 
Listed Under

MUNCIE, Ind. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Glostik embarks on a wild run of shows from Ohio to Florida for shows in the The South where they intend to fry some of their Hippy Metal jams into the souls our sun-loving friends in Florida with Bath Salt Zombies and others. From there, the band turns West beaming through Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, California and Oregon after much demand from their West Coast fan base -- "We are finally doing it and taking our time while creating new friends along the way, making our story with those who love us in these far-off places...they've never had the chance to see us and now they can!" said Jameson Bradford, guitarist in the band.  After toasting the coast, Glostik Willy returns East through Wisconsin and ending on May 5-6 at May Daze Music Festival in Ohio. See the list of shows at the end of this release.

Glostik Willy, a three-piece funky rock trio from Marion, Indiana, sets out for their Toast The Coast Spring Tour 2017 on March 22nd, 2017.  The band recently featured their Video Release of the song Alibi from their new album, "Willy Town".

Accompanying Glostik Willy on the tour as special guest is jam poet FlowPoetry on his "Weaving Whispers" Spring Tour 2017. FlowPoetry, the originator of Jam Poetry from Madison, WI, will weave his socially conscious poems and stories throughout each show bringing a spoken word element to each event.

For a full list of tour dates, including artist introduction, contact information, photos, audio and video files, please visit, http://glostikwilly.com and https://www.facebook.com/Flowpoetry/

PRESS

Glostik Willy has staked their turf on the national music scene through heavy-hitting drums, expansively shredding guitar riffs, and thundering bass slaps. This is "Hippy Metal" for those who like their jam-bands with a dose of head-banging and horn-checks! "…Making a statement on the scene…this band is unstoppable. …Sure to make heads turn everywhere they go," raves Relix Magazine. "…very diverse (and) brings an incredible amount of funky raw talent!!" raves FM K92.3 of Orlando, FL.

Glostik Willy was formed in early 2008 by Jameson "Jay Moe" Bradford (guitar), his brother Ralf Mowf (drums) and childhood best friend Buddha Aguilar (bass).  At the time, the boys were already five year veterans of the Midwest Music scene, having started their first band together at age 12. "…Unique and talented…." declares JamBands.com.  "…Astounding performance (and) scorching hot…." writes MusicFestNews.com.

Since then, Glostik Willy has developed and sought to bridge the gap between rock and jam by forming their own genre of music that can only be described as "Hippy Metal".  To date, Glostik Willy has logged over 600 performances in more than 25 states and 2 countries.  The band has hosted eight Midwest music and arts festivals, including their signature Willy Fest (headlined this past year by Molly Hatchet), and performed sets at over 70 festivals around the country. "This band is a good old, down and dirty rock and roll machine. These guys blew me away…!" exclaims Buckeye Music Magazine. "A driving force in the Midwest scene…explosive (and) progressive…the life support for the Rock and Roll many thought was dead!" declares Isthmus Weekly (Madison, WI).

Glostik Willy continues to thrive on the road spreading their love for music to anyone with an open ear.  Their mission is to create an experience that will change the world by entertaining any and all walks of life, bringing fans, friends, and family together to enjoy and value art, love and music. To that end, they have pioneered a fan-centric method of touring in which they regularly ride along with van-loads of followers, have dedicated time and effort to supporting notable social causes in their hometown of Marion, IN, and seek to include a variety of creative expression at their shows (including visual arts, performance art, poetry, fire-spinning and flow arts). "The originators of "Hippy Metal," the band truly knows how to shred. …The Indiana trio has built up a huge fan base (for) these blistering displays of rock n' roll power." states TheUntz.com.

Tom Blessing
media@alchemyhouse.com
Glostik Willy
Email:***@alchemyhouse.com Email Verified
