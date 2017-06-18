News By Tag
Abbott Properties Announces the Opening of 1801 Oak Street
International Tap House Opens June 24, 2017 in the Kansas City Crossroads
iTap, a St. Louis-based company, features an extensive beer selection with 56 beers on tap and 500 bottled beer options. In addition to beer, iTap also serves wine and cider; food will not be served however, bringing in outside food is welcomed. Their new Kansas City location will boast 16 TV's, Happy Hour specials Monday though Friday from 4PM – 7PM, and a broad list of local Missouri-based beverages.
Partners of iTap, Brad Lobdell and Sean Conroy opened the first iTap in Chesterfield, MO in 2009; they have since opened three locations in the St. Louis area and one in Columbia. The General Manager of the Kansas City Crossroads iTap location is John Whitaker, who like Lobdell, grew up in Kansas City.
The 1801 Oak building is just one of many buildings that Abbott Properties has developed in the East Crossroads area. Abbott Properties owner, Matt Abbott, has purchased many buildings in the area with the goal to transform the East Crossroads Neighborhood in Kansas City's most entrepreneurial and creative area. An extensive renovation was preformed on the 1801 Oak building, as it was involved in a car collision
"On November 20, 2014 a high-speed car chase resulted in the collapse of a corner of a historic building at 1801 Oak Street," said Abbott. "That car crash created the opportunity for us to envision the building into one that matches the artistic nature of the Crossroads Neighborhood."
To learn more about Abbott Properties and their projects, visit AbbottProperties.net.
Abbott Properties specializes in the transformation of commercial real estate including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality, condos and creative spaces. Our team seeks out blighted buildings and neighborhoods, seeing opportunity where others may see distress and ruin. Named "Kansas City's Power 100 of 2017" by the Kansas City Business Journal, Abbott Properties has completed over 70 real estate projects throughout 10 states in over 17 cities.
