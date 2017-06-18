 
Abbott Properties Announces the Opening of 1801 Oak Street

International Tap House Opens June 24, 2017 in the Kansas City Crossroads
 
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Abbott Properties (https://www.abbottproperties.net/), a Kansas City based Real Estate development and property management company, is pleased to announce the opening of the International Tap House (iTap) at 1801 Oak Street. The opening of iTap on Saturday, June 24, is the first of three businesses to open in the 1801 Oak building this year. Mission Taco Joint is scheduled to open later this summer and the second floor, consisting of 8,285 SF of creative loft-style office space, is now available for lease.

iTap, a St. Louis-based company, features an extensive beer selection with 56 beers on tap and 500 bottled beer options. In addition to beer, iTap also serves wine and cider; food will not be served however, bringing in outside food is welcomed. Their new Kansas City location will boast 16 TV's, Happy Hour specials Monday though Friday from 4PM – 7PM, and a broad list of local Missouri-based beverages.

Partners of iTap, Brad Lobdell and Sean Conroy opened the first iTap in Chesterfield, MO in 2009; they have since opened three locations in the St. Louis area and one in Columbia. The General Manager of the Kansas City Crossroads iTap location is John Whitaker, who like Lobdell, grew up in Kansas City.

"We are extremely excited to be opening in the Kansas City Crossroads," said Whitaker. "It's our hometown and we always planned to open a location in Kansas City. The Crossroads area is a great fit for iTap because it's an arts district; it has a great look and feel for creative businesses. We enjoy supporting the local market with our extensive beer list from the Missouri area."

The 1801 Oak building is just one of many buildings that Abbott Properties has developed in the East Crossroads area. Abbott Properties owner, Matt Abbott, has purchased many buildings in the area with the goal to transform the East Crossroads Neighborhood in Kansas City's most entrepreneurial and creative area. An extensive renovation was preformed on the 1801 Oak building, as it was involved in a car collision (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZ7picsuD3k), which collapsed a corner of the building; this corner of the building was rebuilt with glass windows and an elevator shaft which features colorful artwork.



"On November 20, 2014 a high-speed car chase resulted in the collapse of a corner of a historic building at 1801 Oak Street," said Abbott. "That car crash created the opportunity for us to envision the building into one that matches the artistic nature of the Crossroads Neighborhood."

To learn more about Abbott Properties and their projects, visit AbbottProperties.net.

Abbott Properties specializes in the transformation of commercial real estate including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality, condos and creative spaces. Our team seeks out blighted buildings and neighborhoods, seeing opportunity where others may see distress and ruin. Named "Kansas City's Power 100 of 2017" by the Kansas City Business Journal, Abbott Properties has completed over 70 real estate projects throughout 10 states in over 17 cities.

Abbott Properties
