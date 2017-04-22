News By Tag
Abbott Properties Owner Matt Abbott Named One of Kansas City's Power 100
Abbott's selection is reflective of the organization's drive to improve the Crossroads East, transforming the neighborhood and creating community in the area. Abbott Properties has been developing buildings in the Crossroads East area since 2014 and has created many spaces for companies to operate their businesses and flourish.
"I am very grateful to have been selected as one of the honorees of the Kansas City Business Journal's Power 100 of 2017," said Abbott. "Being recognized is a testament to the dedication of our Abbott Properties team in the Kansas City area and nationwide."
The East Crossroads Urban Renewal Plan, initiated by Abbott, made redevelopments in a 92-acre area eligible for 100 percent property tax abatements over a 10-year period. Abbott now owns 30 buildings, parking lots and vacant lots in the East Crossroads district. Up and coming projects for Abbott Properties include a live music venue and a Hotel Indigo.
To learn more about Abbott Properties and their projects, visit AbbottProperties.net.
Abbott Properties specializes in the transformation of commercial real estate including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality, condos and creative spaces. Our team seeks out blighted buildings and neighborhoods, seeing opportunity where others may see distress and ruin. Named "Kansas City's Power 100 of 2017" by the Kansas City Business Journal, Abbott Properties has completed over 70 real estate projects throughout 10 states in over 17 cities.
